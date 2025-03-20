March 25: Trail Tales New Book Storytime Party

The Santa Clarita Public Library will host The Trail Tales New Book Launch Storytime Party, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 25 at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

It’s time to celebrate the changing of the season and the Trail Tales read-along podiums. Enjoy an interactive storytime and reading of the new featured book, sing songs, dance around, play with friends and take a spring-time stroll along the path with the family.

Storytime at the local branch will be cancelled that day.

Kids of all ages are welcome.

For more information visit the library website.

