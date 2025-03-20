March 25: Trail Tales New Book Storytime Party

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library will host The Trail Tales New Book Launch Storytime Party, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 25 at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
|
The Master's University's Jonathan Larson was already making golfing history with five wins in six tournament starts this season. But with an opening round score of nine-under 63 in the TMU Spring Invitational at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai on Monday, March 17, he now holds the lowest 18-hole round in program history.
|
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series with Hope International 14-4 on Sunday, March 16, getting one win in the series.
|
The Master's University beach volleyball team traveled to Northridge Wednesday, March 19 for a tri-match involving NCAA Division I CSUN and Nebraska.
|
2012
- County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read
]
|
For the first time ever, the King of Retro Charles Phoenix will be presenting an original show in the Santa Clarita Valley at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 27.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang will host an in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte on March 22, focusing on disaster relief programs available to those impacted by the recent Eaton and Palisades Fires.
|
The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office released their March newsletter highlighting their current priorities.
|
It is not too late to enroll in the Spring 2025 semester at College of the Canyons. In fact, more than 500 short-term classes are available in a wide range of core subjects that satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.
|
Committed to serving its West Coast communities, Circle K is celebrating American Red Cross Month with 40 cents off per gallon on fuel this Thursday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 16th Annual State of the County will be held on July 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
|
1875, 1:35PM
- Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story
]
|
The March city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held on Friday, March 21. Meet at 6 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350, near the exercise staircase.
|
Time travel back to 1968 for the latest musical production presented by Olive Branch Theatericals, "Breaking Up is Hard to Do."
|
Even though the College of the Canyons Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program launched in January 2025, it is already making waves in the design world.
|
Get ready for a paw-some morning filled with storytelling, adventure and adorable four-legged friends at the launch of the newest Trail Tales books. Families are invited to a heartwarming event on Tuesday, March 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Duane R. Harte Park
|
Rocky, the youngest Javan gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus, will turn 2 years old on July 2. He was rejected at birth by his mother and has been raised by the experts and volunteers at the Gibbon Center.
|
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the history, preservation and reopening of the Old Ridge Route will host a Clean Up the Ridge Route volunteer event on Saturday, March 22, 9 a.m.-noon.
|
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host a webinar, Protecting Creative Works: Copyright Basics, on Thursday March 27 from noon to 1 p.m.
|
Why not be a volunteer this spring? The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for 2025 youth sports coaches for several upcoming spring and summer sports.
|
1919
- Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story
]
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.