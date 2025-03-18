header image

March 18
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
March 25: Trail Tales, Wagging Tails, a Storytime Pet Adoption Event
| Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
trail_tales_3

Get ready for a paw-some morning filled with storytelling, adventure and adorable four-legged friends at the launch of the newest Trail Tales books. Families are invited to a heartwarming event on Tuesday, March 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, hosted by the Santa Clarita Public Library in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center.

This special edition of Trail Tales will feature the latest addition to the city’s children’s book series, “Sammy Stories Volume 5 – They Call it Puppy Love,” along with the beloved classic, “The Stray Dog” by Marc Simont.

Librarians will bring these tail-wagging tales to life, sharing Sammy Clarita’s journey of adopting a dog from the Castaic Animal Care Center and the touching story of a family who realizes a stray pup was meant to be theirs all along.

To make the experience even more special, the Castaic Animal Care Center will bring adoptable dogs to the event, giving families the opportunity to meet a potential new furry companion and see the magic of Sammy Clarita’s adventure come to life.

The story readings will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the adoption meet-and-greet running until 11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy a morning at the park, celebrate the joy of reading and maybe even find your family’s next best friend.

For more information, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact Children’s Librarian Debby Verba at dverba@santaclarita.gov.
