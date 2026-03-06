March 26-29: ‘We, the Women’ presented by the Dumas-Stenson Thespians

The Dumas-Stenson Thespians will present “We, the Women,” Thursday, March 26 through Sunday March 29 at The MAIN.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Tickets are $20.

“We, the Women,” is a women’s history production. Women of all walks of life, all ethnicities, come together to tell their accomplishments, how they have helped to shape, to move our America forward. Written by Dr. Mildred Dumas.

To purchase tickets visit http://WetheWomen.eventbrite.com.

