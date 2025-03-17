March 26: Beyond Harmony Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Beyond Harmony Medical Spa & Luxury Aesthetics, Wednesday, March 26 at 4 p.m.

Beyond Harmony Medical Spa & Luxury Aesthetics is located at 25269 The Old Road Suite L, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

This event will feature delicious food, indulgent desserts, substantial discounts, complimentary raffles, fun giveaways, lively music and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to join its free loyalty rewards club, granting access to exclusive monthly discounts.

For more information and to RSVP visit the Chamber of Commerce website.

For information about the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce visit scvchamber.com.

