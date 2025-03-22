March 26: COC Board Holds Joint Meeting with ASG

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Wednesday, March 26, beginning at 2 p.m.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZQW76B0D47.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 810-0661-2661

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser, https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81006612661.

