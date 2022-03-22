March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 17 additional deaths and 429 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
|
Soundcheck is back and this season will feature exciting performances recorded live at the SCVTV studio. The season 4 premiere will showcase the electric stylings of CJ May, as well as the surf rock, groovy tunes of the trio Cook.
|
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Zoom Empower Hour with speaker Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out. The virtual meeting will be held April 6 at 6 p.m.
|
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
|
Santa Clarita Valley residents who want to support the Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football program can support the team's popcorn fundraiser.
|
California Institute of the Arts Center for New Performance announced Alpert Award-winning theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones has joined its leadership team as Producing Artist.
|
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
|
L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and the Los Angeles County Development Authority present a virtual meeting "Housing Is Key: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners."
|
Princess Cruises announced a significant enhancement to its sales and service operation with the addition of two seasoned cruise travel trade executives.
|
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
|
Los Angeles County’s new guaranteed income program, Breathe, is one of the biggest in the nation. It will distribute $1,000 per month to 1,000 select eligible L.A. County residents for three years.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held the grand opening ceremony of the Pitchess Detention Center Emergency Vehicle Operations Center on Monday, March 21, 2022.
|
College of the Canyons competed at the second Western State Conference meet of the 2022 season on Saturday at Cuesta College.
|
|
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in celebration of Women’s History Month, is recognizing SchlickArt Photography and Video, a woman-owned business, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month, as well as several well-known female community leaders.
|
Lenton Company, which has purchased several hundred sunflower seed kits to distribute to Antelope and Santa Clarita valley neighbors, announced Monday a local initiative intended to bring awareness and to direct donations to the World Central Kitchen in their “Chefs for Ukraine” efforts to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.
|
Join John Boston, author, columnist, and local historian, at the Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.
|
Laurie Morgan will be exhibiting her solo art show, "The World Through My Eyes," at the Canyon Theatre Guild, from May 13 – July 11.
|
The MAIN, located at 24262 Main Street in Old Town Newhall, invites residents to delve into different cultures and countries during the “Through the Lens: Global Film Series.”
|
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office is now accepting submissions to the annual Congressional Art Competition.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a Plein Air Painting event Friday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area in Agua Dulce.
|
Celebrate is an event series that honors cultures, customs and culinary wonders from around the world. Every first Friday from April to September, immerse yourself in a cultural celebration at the Canyon Country Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|
CBS Television is looking to find die-hard Kelsea Ballerini fans from the Santa Clarita Valley for an episode of a multi-episode fan competition series.
