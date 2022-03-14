March 26: Impulse Shows at Stage Door

The newest art exhibit in the Santa Clarita Valley opens March 17 at 7 p.m. at The Main in Old Town Newhall. "Stillness in Chaos" by artist Aazam Irilian will open with a free artist's reception including art, music and light refreshments.
Judy Collins will appear live onstage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. She has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs and a firm commitment to social activism.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are hosting a free, family-friendly event, "Day at the Rocks," Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As it continues to offer support and services for youth and young adults and their families, A Light of Hope is proud to announce the appointment of Ronda Chobanian-Murray and Darren Brewster to its Board of Directors.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 40 additional deaths, 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 countywide Sunday and 291 new cases Monday, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Cities and counties across the state are being called upon to build more than 2.5 million homes by 2030, under a plan released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development - double the target set under a previous plan that was adopted four years ago.
Santa Clarita City Council will meet 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in a joint meeting with Supervisor Kathryn Barger to discuss public safety issues surrounding the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plan to house L.A. County’s violent youth offenders at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon.
In response to a motion recommending that Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita be used to permanently house youth formerly under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger submitted a competing motion that instead designates Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility for this population.
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley is set to host more than 80 soccer teams from various clubs across California and Nevada at Central Park in Saugus. The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Invitational will be held Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, 2022.
The William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, March 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Two seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2022. To provide information about the election process and the role of the trustees well in advance of the candidate filing period, the college will host information sessions for those interested in running for the board.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds L.A. County tenants and landlords that COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance is available and applications are open through March 31, 2022. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to apply immediately. Applications will no longer be accepted after March 31, 2022.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Senator Mike McGuire, D-North Coast have joined mental health leaders and professionals to urge support of a bill to provide grants of $25,000 to aspiring clinicians who commit to serving two years in communities of high need.
SCV Water is undertaking a review of electoral division boundaries, as required by state law. The final virtual public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. Community input is invited.
