header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 14
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
March 26: Impulse Shows at Stage Door
| Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Impulse

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, is holding Impulse Shows at the Stage Door, March 26, at 6 p.m.

Artists include Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scott.

The show is $5 online, $7 cash/Venmo at the door.

For more information, visit https://www.impulsemusicco.com/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

March 26: Impulse Shows at Stage Door

March 26: Impulse Shows at Stage Door
Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, is holding Impulse Shows at the Stage Door, March 26, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

March 17: ‘Stillness in Chaos’ Art Exhibit, Reception

March 17: ‘Stillness in Chaos’ Art Exhibit, Reception
Friday, Mar 11, 2022
The newest art exhibit in the Santa Clarita Valley opens March 17 at 7 p.m. at The Main in Old Town Newhall. "Stillness in Chaos" by artist Aazam Irilian will open with a free artist's reception including art, music and light refreshments.
FULL STORY...

March 13: Judy Collins at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

March 13: Judy Collins at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Judy Collins will appear live onstage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. She has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs and a firm commitment to social activism.
FULL STORY...

‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG

‘Little Women: The Musical’ Opens March 12 at CTG
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
"Little Women: The Musical" will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild March 12 and run through April 10.
FULL STORY...

April 30: Day at the Rocks Family Event

April 30: Day at the Rocks Family Event
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians are hosting a free, family-friendly event, "Day at the Rocks," Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 26: Impulse Shows at Stage Door
Impulse Music Co., which is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite #120, is holding Impulse Shows at the Stage Door, March 26, at 6 p.m.
March 26: Impulse Shows at Stage Door
Henry Mayo Names Maria Vartanian VP of Business Development
Maria Vartanian has been named Vice President of Business Development at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Henry Mayo Names Maria Vartanian VP of Business Development
May 14: Placerita Nature Center Hosting Open House
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will hold an Open House Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
May 14: Placerita Nature Center Hosting Open House
May 14: Family Promise Hosting Inaugural Gala
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host its first gala on Saturday, May 14, to commemorate a special evening of Building Hope, Celebrating Community!
May 14: Family Promise Hosting Inaugural Gala
A Light of Hope Appoints New Board Members
As it continues to offer support and services for youth and young adults and their families, A Light of Hope is proud to announce the appointment of Ronda Chobanian-Murray and Darren Brewster to its Board of Directors.
A Light of Hope Appoints New Board Members
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Continue to Drop
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 40 additional deaths, 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 countywide Sunday and 291 new cases Monday, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Continue to Drop
Jury Finds SCV Water Board Member Guilty of Domestic Violence
A Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member has been found guilty of a single count of battery of a spouse, according to court officials.
Jury Finds SCV Water Board Member Guilty of Domestic Violence
Statewide Housing Plan Calls for Rapid Growth
Cities and counties across the state are being called upon to build more than 2.5 million homes by 2030, under a plan released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development - double the target set under a previous plan that was adopted four years ago.
Statewide Housing Plan Calls for Rapid Growth
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
March 14: Special 8 a.m. Meeting of City Council to Address Camp Scott
Santa Clarita City Council will meet 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in a joint meeting with Supervisor Kathryn Barger to discuss public safety issues surrounding the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plan to house L.A. County’s violent youth offenders at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon.
March 14: Special 8 a.m. Meeting of City Council to Address Camp Scott
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Barger Counters Plan to House Youth Offenders at Camp Scott
In response to a motion recommending that Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita be used to permanently house youth formerly under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger submitted a competing motion that instead designates Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility for this population.
Barger Counters Plan to House Youth Offenders at Camp Scott
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
March 14: Bridge to Home Shelter Ground Breaking
Bridge to Home will celebrate the groundbreaking for a new shelter facility Monday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m.
March 14: Bridge to Home Shelter Ground Breaking
Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers Can Earn $250 a Month to Keep Highways Clean
Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway volunteers can earn up to $250 a month to clear litter from California’s highways as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California program.
Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers Can Earn $250 a Month to Keep Highways Clean
Inaugural SCV Invitational to Host 80-plus Soccer Teams
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley is set to host more than 80 soccer teams from various clubs across California and Nevada at Central Park in Saugus. The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Invitational will be held Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Inaugural SCV Invitational to Host 80-plus Soccer Teams
March 17: ‘Stillness in Chaos’ Art Exhibit, Reception
The newest art exhibit in the Santa Clarita Valley opens March 17 at 7 p.m. at The Main in Old Town Newhall. "Stillness in Chaos" by artist Aazam Irilian will open with a free artist's reception including art, music and light refreshments.
March 17: ‘Stillness in Chaos’ Art Exhibit, Reception
March 17: SCV Foster, Adoptive Parents Orientation
Are you interested in fostering and/or adopting a child in need? A virtual orientation will be held Thursday, March 17 at 4 p.m.
March 17: SCV Foster, Adoptive Parents Orientation
Friday COVID Roundup: County Records 48 Deaths, 1,297 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 48 additional deaths and 1,297 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Records 48 Deaths, 1,297 New Cases
March 16: Hart School District Resumes In-person Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, March 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 16: Hart School District Resumes In-person Board Meetings
Information Sessions for Potential COC Board Candidates Announced
Two seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2022. To provide information about the election process and the role of the trustees well in advance of the candidate filing period, the college will host information sessions for those interested in running for the board.
Information Sessions for Potential COC Board Candidates Announced
Deadline for State Rent Relief is March 31
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds L.A. County tenants and landlords that COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance is available and applications are open through March 31, 2022. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to apply immediately. Applications will no longer be accepted after March 31, 2022.
Deadline for State Rent Relief is March 31
Thurmond Supports Bill to Recruit Mental Health Counselors for Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Senator Mike McGuire, D-North Coast have joined mental health leaders and professionals to urge support of a bill to provide grants of $25,000 to aspiring clinicians who commit to serving two years in communities of high need.
Thurmond Supports Bill to Recruit Mental Health Counselors for Schools
March 15: SCV Water Seeks Public Input on Redistricting
SCV Water is undertaking a review of electoral division boundaries, as required by state law. The final virtual public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. Community input is invited.
March 15: SCV Water Seeks Public Input on Redistricting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: