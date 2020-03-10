March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services, the seminar will feature guest speaker Heather Glick-Atalla of professional law corporation Glick-Atalla.

She will cover important compliance topics for non-profits, including:

* California state compliance

* Nonprofit corporate governance

* Impact of tax cuts and jobs acts

The seminar will be free and open to nonprofit organizations’ presidents, executive directors and board chairs. Registration is limited to two per nonprofit.

To sign up, visit the Chamber website.

The Valencia Country Club is located at 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia 91355.

About Heather Glick-Atalla, Esq.

For the past decade, Heather Glick-Atalla has worked with a wide range of nonprofit organizations that operate in the United States as well as overseas. As part of her nonprofit law practice, she forms nonprofit corporations in every state, prepares applications for federal and state tax-exempt status, and serves as general counsel for nonprofit organizations that have compliance issues or are in need of assistance with nonprofit governance.