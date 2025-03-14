header image

March 26: SCV Water Hosts Public Workshop on Water Use Efficiency Plan
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
SCV Water

In support of “Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life,” the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is developing a Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan to establish a comprehensive water conservation strategy.

It is a key planning and strategic component for the agency that informs, influences and impacts multiple facets of the agency’s operations, services and strategic initiatives. The public is encouraged to attend a hybrid workshop to participate in the development of the WUESP on Wednesday, March 26, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan aims to optimize Santa Clarita Valley water conservation efforts, improve water use efficiency programs, prioritize improved customer outcomes and to comply with state water conservation mandates. The mandates, collectively known as the Conservation Long-Term Framework legislation, AB 1668 and SB 606 are designed to establish lasting conservation practices, making water conservation a permanent part of California’s way of life. The Framework is intended to strengthen the state’s water resiliency in the face of future droughts.

“The Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan will help SCV Water meet the state conservation requirements while developing a comprehensive approach to meeting the community’s water conservation needs,” said SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “In addition to the Strategic Plan, the project will develop a water demand forecast tool, as well as a performance tracking and reporting tool to ensure we effectively monitor water usage, track progress, and implement strategies for long-term conservation and sustainability.”

Public Workshop March 26

The hybrid public workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and SCV Water customers can attend in one of two ways:

Virtual. Visit our website to sign up for the virtual workshop: yourSCVwater.com/wuesp

In-Person. To register to attend the in-person workshop, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/water-use-efficiency-strategic-plan-public-workshop-tickets-1281251851779.

Space is limited. The in-person workshop will be held at the SCV Water Pine Street Training Room, located at 23780 Pine St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The Public Workshop will educate participants about SCV Water’s draft Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan, solicit input on water conservation strategies and measures, and highlight successes, challenges and goals identified at the SCV Water Board of Directors’ Workshop held on March 18.

SCV Water Board Workshop March 18

Prior to the Public Workshop, the Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan team will conduct a workshop with the SCV Water Board of Directors at its regular Board meeting on Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at the E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The public may attend the meeting and participate through the public comment portion of the workshop.

The board workshop will provide an overview of water use efficiency planning in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as review and solicit Board input to develop the mission, vision and values for the Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan.

The board meeting agenda packet can be found at: www.yourscvwater.com/meetings/regular-board-meeting-031825.

Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan Impacts

This effort will provide SCV Water with a Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan that meets state conservation requirements while improving demand forecasting. Enhanced forecasting will support future Urban Water Management Plans, supply planning and investments, as well as aid in revenue planning and rate design. The Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan will also serve as a foundation for the agency’s communication, education and engagement efforts, promoting both organizational and community sustainability.

To learn more about the Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan, visit: yourSCVwater.com/wuesp.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water
suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.
SCVNews.com