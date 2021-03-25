March 27: Hart District Governing Board Virtual Special Meeting

Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special meeting virtually Saturday, March 27, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/nEgrsK7jon0. A training session focusing on best practices for effective governance and core values will be held during the meeting with the Board and Superintendent. To provide public comment on a special meeting agenda item, email written comments to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 26. Use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and will be limited to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. The full agenda can viewed below. Special (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board

Special (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board

William S. Hart Union HSD

March 27, 2021 8:30AM

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/nEgrsK7jon0

To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, please email written comments to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., March 26. Please use "Public Comment" in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and will be limited to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud.

I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Special Items

IV.A. Board Governance Workshop
Speaker: Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Dr. Dennis Smith, Lead Executive Search partner for Leadership Associates, will conduct a training session with the Board and Superintendent focusing on best practices for effective governance and core values.

Rationale:
Agreed upon best practices help the Board and the Superintendent work as a unified, mutually supportive team, and when published in a "Board Governance Handbook," serve as a guide for the entire community on how the District will conduct its business. Core values are the central, essential values of an organization. They define an organization's foundation and values, what it stands for, and how it is seen. Establishing core values is the first step in writing an effective strategic plan.

Attachments:
Core Values Definitions
Google Form – Best Practices

V. Adjournment

Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent's Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.

