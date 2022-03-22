March 27: John Boston Presentation at Rancho Camulos

Join John Boston, author, columnist, and local historian, at the Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Bring a picnic, enjoy the intriguing presentation, and take a docent led tour of this unique national historical landmark where the history, myth, and romance of Old California still linger. The last scheduled tour will be 3 p.m.

Boston, the “Time Ranger”, will share his vast historical knowledge and observations including highlights from his latest new SCV history books — “Ghosts, Ghouls, Myths & Monsters — The Most Haunted Town in America,” Volumes 1 AND 2.

The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children . Books will be available for purchase and signing by the author.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, 10 miles west of Interstate 5.

For more information, visit. Ranchocamulos.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...