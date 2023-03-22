March 27: Plum Canyon Median Modification Begins

Beginning Monday, March 27, crews will start the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along Plum Canyon Road, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road.

The project is anticipated to last through April 17 and will enhance medians at five intersections on Plum Canyon Road.

Construction is scheduled to take place on weekdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the following five intersections:

-Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road

-Rodgers Drive and Plum Canyon Road

-Golden Valley Road and Plum Canyon Road

-La Madrid Drive and Plum Canyon Road

-Skyline Ranch Road and Plum Canyon Road

During construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic in both directions along Plum Canyon Road will be open at all times. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.

All five locations will be under construction simultaneously to reduce overall construction time. While work is scheduled for weekdays, weekend work may be necessary due to unforeseen delays and weather considerations. Updates to the schedule will be shared on the City of Santa Clarita’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts should weekend construction become necessary.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken to complete the project safely and promptly. For questions or concerns, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Road Rehab project hotline by phone at (661) 290-2291.

