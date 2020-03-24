March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’

The Valencia Industry Association (VIA) is holding a webinar, “Plan, Don’t Panic,” for business leaders trying to keep afloat during the outbreak.

A lot of business leaders are concerned about what’s going to happen to their business, staff, and families due to COVID-19. You may be worried about your business too – but don’t panic.

Lead – Think – Plan – Act!

Brought to you by VIA, One True North will be presenting a 12-step program that informs you on specific activities business owners can be doing today to keep their businesses afloat and more importantly to prepare for the marketplace rebound sure to come.

Click here to register.

There is no charge for this event.

Event details:

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.