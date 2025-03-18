header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 18
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
March 27: Webinar on Copyright Basics
| Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025

The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host a webinar, Protecting Creative Works: Copyright Basics, on Thursday March 27 from noon to 1 p.m.

Presented by Erica Bristol, this free webinar will teach small business owners how to protect legal rights in creative materials such as photographs, software, music, videos, website content, educational courses, books and other publications. Attendees will learn the basics of copyright law, requirements for copyright protection, determining and transferring ownership, the benefits of copyright “registration,” “works made for hire” and important considerations for works created by employees and independent contractors, and how to avoid infringing the copyrights of others.

To register visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/27714.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-18-2025 March 27: Webinar on Copyright Basics
03-17-2025 March 26: Beyond Harmony Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
03-17-2025 March 19, 26: Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Series
03-17-2025 April 2: Total Wine & More Hosts Serata Italiana Event
03-14-2025 March 15: Lumpia Eating Contest at Island Pacific Santa Clarita
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the history, preservation and reopening of the Old Ridge Route will host a Clean Up the Ridge Route volunteer event on Saturday, March 22, 9 a.m.-noon.
March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event
March 27: Webinar on Copyright Basics
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host a webinar, Protecting Creative Works: Copyright Basics, on Thursday March 27 from noon to 1 p.m.
March 27: Webinar on Copyright Basics
Spring is for Volunteering via the ‘Hub’
Why not be a volunteer this spring? The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community.
Spring is for Volunteering via the ‘Hub’
Youth Sports Coaches Needed for City of Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for 2025 youth sports coaches for several upcoming spring and summer sports.
Youth Sports Coaches Needed for City of Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
March 19: Hart Board Considers Appointment of Fiscal Services Director
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
March 19: Hart Board Considers Appointment of Fiscal Services Director
March 26: Beyond Harmony Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Beyond Harmony Medical Spa & Luxury Aesthetics, Wednesday, March 26 at 4 p.m.
March 26: Beyond Harmony Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
June 21: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to purchase tickets for the 46th Annual city of Santa Clarita Dodger Day.
June 21: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
March 19, 26: Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Series
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host two Enhancing Your Digital Footprint series webinars, noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 19 and 26.
March 19, 26: Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Series
Schiavo Advances Public, Victim, Small Business Safety Legislation
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has introduced a legislation package which includes the Victim and Witness Protection Act (AB 535), Small Business Retail Theft Grants (AB 949), Police Pension Tax Exemption (AB 814) and protecting funding for crime victims (VOCA Funding Act) in the state budget.
Schiavo Advances Public, Victim, Small Business Safety Legislation
April 2: Total Wine & More Hosts Serata Italiana Event
On Wednesday, April 2 6-8:30 p.m., Serata Italiana, the renowned Italian language and culture club, will host an exclusive event at Total Wine & More featuring real estate expert Natalie Blancardi and a virtual introduction to Italian attorney Antonello Pierro.
April 2: Total Wine & More Hosts Serata Italiana Event
March 17-22: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 17 to Saturday, March 22.
March 17-22: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Mustangs’ Track Teams Crush Point Loma Meet
The track teams of The Master's University maintained their strong start to the 2025 outdoor season at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Classic on Saturday. March 15 in San Diego. Five standards were added and 11 top-10 marks in school history were achieved.
Mustangs’ Track Teams Crush Point Loma Meet
Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops
The Master's University men's basketball team's season ended Saturday night, March 15 as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 76-71 in The MacArthur Center.
Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops
Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall
Old Town Newhall has earned its title as Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District and has also become well-known as a hub for prime dining and shopping.
Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall
Season Ends in Oklahoma for Lady Mustangs
The Master's University women's basketball team's season came to an end with its first round loss in the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament on Saturday, March 15.
Season Ends in Oklahoma for Lady Mustangs
Mustangs Get to 4-0 With Four-Set Win Over OUAZ
Braden Van Groningen collected 24 kills as The Master's University men's volleyball team came back to defeat the OUAZ Spirit 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 Saturday afternoon, March 15 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Get to 4-0 With Four-Set Win Over OUAZ
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
Today in SCV History (March 15)
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis
After the January wildfires, the county began a review to assess our evacuation policies and emergency alert systems. The state has also commissioned a review of our preparedness efforts, immediate response to the fires and the recovery time frame of the incident.
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Analysis
March 15: Lumpia Eating Contest at Island Pacific Santa Clarita
Island Pacific Santa Clarita is gearing up for a celebration of National Lumpia Day with a lumpia-eating contest on Saturday, March 15, from 3-6:30 p.m.
March 15: Lumpia Eating Contest at Island Pacific Santa Clarita
March 18: Saugus School Board to Receive Measure EE Annual Report
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, March 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
March 18: Saugus School Board to Receive Measure EE Annual Report
SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays
After a successful pilot program in the Saugus Union School District, School Day Café has expanded the use of a new, eco-friendly serving tray option across all Santa Clarita Valley elementary schools.
SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays
SCVNews.com