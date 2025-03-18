March 27: Webinar on Copyright Basics

The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host a webinar, Protecting Creative Works: Copyright Basics, on Thursday March 27 from noon to 1 p.m.

Presented by Erica Bristol, this free webinar will teach small business owners how to protect legal rights in creative materials such as photographs, software, music, videos, website content, educational courses, books and other publications. Attendees will learn the basics of copyright law, requirements for copyright protection, determining and transferring ownership, the benefits of copyright “registration,” “works made for hire” and important considerations for works created by employees and independent contractors, and how to avoid infringing the copyrights of others.

To register visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/27714.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...