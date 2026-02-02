March 28: Circle of Hope’s ‘Vine2Wine’ at Bella Vida

Circle of Hope’s Vine2Wine will be held at Bella Vida, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28 with this years theme being ” A Mediterranean Toga Affair.”

Each year, Circle of Hope’s Vine2Wine brings together wine, cuisine and a shared commitment to supporting local families facing cancer.

The event will be held at Bella Vida, located at the SCV Senior Center at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Vine2Wine is more than a tasting event. It is an immersive experience intentionally designed to celebrate community, connection and compassion.

From the moment attendees arrive, they step into an atmosphere where every detail reflects Circle of Hope’s mission. Live entertainment, carefully selected wines and brews and a setting that creates an environment that feels refined, social and joyful.

With this year’s theme, Vine2Wine invites guests to embrace the spirit of coastal elegance and timeless celebration.

Fashion becomes part of the experience, as guests are encouraged to arrive in toga-inspired attire that reflects both creativity and sophistication. Flowing white and ivory dresses with gold accents, elegant draping, laurel headpieces and strappy sandals set the tone for a night that feels both classical and modern.

For men, traditional togas, belted tunics and relaxed Roman-inspired looks bring the theme to life, while some guests add a playful twist with contemporary interpretations or themed party shirts. Whether dressed in full toga regalia or a stylish nod to the theme, every guest becomes part of the visual storytelling that makes Vine2Wine memorable.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy gourmet cuisine, unlimited wine and beer tastings from many of California’s wineries and breweries and live music. The event also features both live and silent auctions, offering guests the opportunity to support Circle of Hope.

VIP Early Access begins at 5:30 p.m., while general admission opens at 6:30 p.m. The celebration continues through 9 p.m.

Every ticket purchased, every sponsorship secured and every bid placed directly supports Circle of Hope’s work with families in the community who are facing cancer.

Guests are encouraged to secure tickets early, as this signature event traditionally sells out.

For event details, sponsorship opportunities and ticket purchases, visit https://www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine.

