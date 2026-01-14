header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
March 28: City of Santa Clarita Announces New Event: Art Hop
| Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate youth creativity at Art Hop, a free, family-friendly spring festival taking place on March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.

In conjunction with the event, local students from TK through Grade 12 are encouraged to submit original artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest.

The Art Hop Youth Art Contest is a visual arts exhibition open to public, private and homeschooled students living or attending school in the city of Santa Clarita. This year’s theme, “The World Needs Art,” invites students to express how art inspires and shapes the world around them. Submitted artwork must be original and suitable for wall or pedestal display. Literary, video or digital-only submissions will not be accepted.

Selected artwork will be exhibited in the Hart Hall Gallery at William S. Hart Park during the Art Hop celebration. Following the event, all exhibited pieces will be featured in an extended community exhibition at the Newhall Library Community Room from Monday, March 30, through Wednesday, May 27.

A first place winner will be selected in each of the following grade-level categories:

-TK-K

-Grades 1-2

-Grades 3-5

-Grades 6-8

-Grades 9-12

Winners will be notified in advance and recognized during an on-site award ceremony at Art Hop. They will receive a first place ribbon and an art basket filled with supplies.

The contest entry deadline is Saturday, Feb. 21. Full contest details, eligibility requirements and the submission link can be found at SantaClarita.gov/ArtHop. Questions regarding this opportunity may be directed to Art Exhibits Assistant, Garrett Fagan, at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

In addition to the Youth Art Exhibit, Art Hop features live youth performances, free hands-on art activities for all ages and a timed Egg Scramble for children ages 10 and under. Admission is free. Advanced registration is required for the Egg Scramble, with registration details and performance schedules to be announced.

For more information about Art Hop and the Youth Art Contest, please visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

March 28: City of Santa Clarita Announces New Event: Art Hop

March 28: City of Santa Clarita Announces New Event: Art Hop
Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate youth creativity at Art Hop, a free, family-friendly spring festival taking place on Saturday, March 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
FULL STORY...

City Receives Achievement of Excellence Award

City Receives Achievement of Excellence Award
Tuesday, Jan 13, 2026
FULL STORY...

Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley

Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Monday, Jan 12, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 18.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available

Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program and class beginning Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk

Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 28: City of Santa Clarita Announces New Event: Art Hop
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate youth creativity at Art Hop, a free, family-friendly spring festival taking place on Saturday, March 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
March 28: City of Santa Clarita Announces New Event: Art Hop
College of the Canyons Rising Scholars Recognized with Exemplary Program Award
The College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program has been named the 2025-26 Exemplary Program Award winner by the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges.
College of the Canyons Rising Scholars Recognized with Exemplary Program Award
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Former CEO Charged with Embezzling $5.2M from The Painted Turtle Camp
The former CEO of The Painted Turtle in Lake Hughes, a nonprofit specialty camp for children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions, has been charged with embezzling $5.2 million from the organization during his tenure from 2018-2025.
Former CEO Charged with Embezzling $5.2M from The Painted Turtle Camp
CalArts Ranks Among Top Graphic Design Schools in U.S.
Animation Career Review, an online resource for students researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design and related fields, has recognized the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia in multiple categories in its recently released 2025 Graphic Design School Rankings.
CalArts Ranks Among Top Graphic Design Schools in U.S.
Pilar Schiavo | California State Budget
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) released the following statement on Friday, Jan. 9 in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed 2026–27 State Budget.
Pilar Schiavo | California State Budget
New Global Adventures 2026 Events
New Global Adventures, headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, has released its 2026 calendar of events.
New Global Adventures 2026 Events
Ryan Patrick Joins NewHydrogen as Senior Chemical Engineer
NewHydrogen, Inc., a Santa Clarita-based business and the developer of ThermoLoop, has announced the appointment of Ryan Patrick as Senior Chemical Engineer.
Ryan Patrick Joins NewHydrogen as Senior Chemical Engineer
AV Medical Center Opens Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
Antelope Valley Medical Center has expanded its pediatric services with the introduction of a dedicated Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, designed to provide life-saving care for critically ill children.
AV Medical Center Opens Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
Feb 28: Cracking Crab for a Cause, Sam Dixon Crab Fest Fundraiser at Elks Lodge
The Santa Clarita Valley community is invited to come together for an evening of food, fun and meaningful impact at the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Crab Fest Fundraiser, hosted by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 on Saturday, Feb. 28.
Feb 28: Cracking Crab for a Cause, Sam Dixon Crab Fest Fundraiser at Elks Lodge
CDPH Urges Vaccination, Timely Treatment as Influenza Cases Rise
The California Department of Public Health is alerting health care providers and the public that influenza activity and hospital admissions are increasing across the state.
CDPH Urges Vaccination, Timely Treatment as Influenza Cases Rise
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its Business Choice Awards honorees, who will be honored at the 103rd Awards + Installation, taking place this year at CalArts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355, on Friday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
SCV Water Agency Board, USCV Joint Powers Meetings Canceled
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting and the Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority Regular Meeting, both previously scheduled for Jan. 20, have been canceled.
SCV Water Agency Board, USCV Joint Powers Meetings Canceled
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
The opportunity to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 school year at SCVi Charter School is now available. SCVi has launched its enrollment lottery, inviting families to explore tuition-free, learner-centered education.
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
Avery Jackson and Brayden Miner both had 25 points as The Master's University men's basketball team knocked off Embry-Riddle Thursday, Jan. 8 by a score of 84-77 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
SCVNews.com