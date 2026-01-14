March 28: City of Santa Clarita Announces New Event: Art Hop

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate youth creativity at Art Hop, a free, family-friendly spring festival taking place on March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.

In conjunction with the event, local students from TK through Grade 12 are encouraged to submit original artwork for the Art Hop Youth Art Contest.

The Art Hop Youth Art Contest is a visual arts exhibition open to public, private and homeschooled students living or attending school in the city of Santa Clarita. This year’s theme, “The World Needs Art,” invites students to express how art inspires and shapes the world around them. Submitted artwork must be original and suitable for wall or pedestal display. Literary, video or digital-only submissions will not be accepted.

Selected artwork will be exhibited in the Hart Hall Gallery at William S. Hart Park during the Art Hop celebration. Following the event, all exhibited pieces will be featured in an extended community exhibition at the Newhall Library Community Room from Monday, March 30, through Wednesday, May 27.

A first place winner will be selected in each of the following grade-level categories:

-TK-K

-Grades 1-2

-Grades 3-5

-Grades 6-8

-Grades 9-12

Winners will be notified in advance and recognized during an on-site award ceremony at Art Hop. They will receive a first place ribbon and an art basket filled with supplies.

The contest entry deadline is Saturday, Feb. 21. Full contest details, eligibility requirements and the submission link can be found at SantaClarita.gov/ArtHop. Questions regarding this opportunity may be directed to Art Exhibits Assistant, Garrett Fagan, at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

In addition to the Youth Art Exhibit, Art Hop features live youth performances, free hands-on art activities for all ages and a timed Egg Scramble for children ages 10 and under. Admission is free. Advanced registration is required for the Egg Scramble, with registration details and performance schedules to be announced.

For more information about Art Hop and the Youth Art Contest, please visit the website.

