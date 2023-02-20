March 28: Henry Mayo Foundation’s Annual Fashion Show, Luncheon

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League will be holding its annual Fashion Show, Boutique and Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, March 28, at The Oaks Club in Valencia.

Table sponsorships are available to purchase and individual tickets are $75. All funds raised during the fashion show luncheon and boutique will directly benefit Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns. The event is sponsored by Bri King & Associates of Prime Real Estate. A fun addition to the event will be the “Getaway 52 card draw” sponsored by Logix Federal Credit Union.

“The Home Tour League brings the community together to raise funds for the Center of Women and Newborns and we have fun doing it,” said Katie Varner, Home Tour president.

Janine Jones returns as fashion show mistress of ceremonies with fashions provided by local businesses such as White House Black Market, Strawberry & Fig, Propinquities, In Good Company, HazelsBagz & Apparel and Wen & Pea Clothing Boutique. Women representing several Santa Clarita nonprofit organizations will serve as models. Nonprofit organizations represented include the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita, Assistance League, Zonta, Soroptimist International of Valencia, Child & Family Center and Bridge to Home.

The boutique and fashion show will be held at The Oaks Club in Valencia, 26550 Heritage View Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA, 91381. The boutique will be open from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The fashion show begins at 11:30 a.m.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-1205.

About Henry Mayo:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 356-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. In 2019 Henry Mayo opened a patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

