March 28: Metro Hosts Telephone Town Hall

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority invites the public to provide feedback about the agency’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget process during a live, interactive Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Metro encourages input on funding for Metro projects and programs including Metro’s reimagined public safety, cleaning efforts, and service enhancements. Staff will be on hand to provide information about these and ongoing projects such as the Purple Line Extension and East San Fernando Valley Lines. Public participation is important to ensure that the needs and priorities of the public are reflected in the FY24 budget.

Participants can register in advance for Metro’s Telephone Town Hall meeting at https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/metro-telephone-town-hall-signup/

Alternately, the public may also join the meeting using the following phone numbers (please only call on the specific date and time of the meeting)

English: On the day and time of the meeting, the toll-free call-in number is 888-400-1932

Spanish: On the day and time of the meeting, the toll-free call-in number is 888-400-9342

Those who want to participate via webcast through their computers can do so through one of the following links:

English Webcast Link for March 28: https://janus.teletownhall.us/?id=Metro&eid=92206.

Spanish Webcast Link for March 28: https://janus.teletownhall.us/?id=Metro-sp&eid=92207.

