March 28: Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at COC

The Santa Clarita Valley/Sylmar/Antelope Valley Chapter of Project Linus will host a Make-A-Blanket Day on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the COC East Gym.

Nonprofit Ventures – Project Linus is a chapter of a national non-profit organization that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets across the SCV to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and traumatized.

It is also the group’s mission to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals, students and groups in the Santa Clarita Valley for the benefit of children.

The SCV/Sylmar/AV chapter of Project Linus opened in February 2013. While most of the chapter’s blanketeers are students from Academy of the Canyons High School, West Ranch High School, Hart at Home, Hart High School, Rio Norte Junior High School and Valencia High School, the welcomes and needs volunteers from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to help in a variety of ways.

The spring Make-A-Blanket day will be held at College of the Canyon’s East Gym at 26455 Rockwell Canyon R0ad, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

There will be food trucks at the event if you would like to purchase food.

If you are unable to participate in our Make-A-Blanket Day event or cannot attend the event for the full amount of time, you can drop off blankets on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All participants are required to fill out a Project Linus sign-up form at https://forms.gle/rcs6LzK77u6miC1v7.

Participants will receive instructions on how much fleece to bring and the number of service hours participants can earn.

Participants will be emailed a service hour confirmation form at the completion of the event.

To learn how to make the tied fleece edge blankets, please visit scvprojectlinus.org.

All participants are encouraged to help spread the word of this event. Please share this digital flyer with your friends and family at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfPIPq3_8xyl1izfVLhcQ5_YjWxS_We1fRA3rS1zpKZCfdR7w/viewform.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please feel free to email events.svcpl@gmail.com.

Video Promo: https://youtu.be/ALmQKp2-Iis.

For more information on the SCV Project Linus chapter visit www.scvprojectlinus.org.

