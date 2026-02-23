March 28: Recycle Responsibly at City’s Free Tire Collection Event

The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of used tires.

The free Tire Collection Event will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Metrolink Station parking lot, 22122 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

To encourage proper disposal, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to present an opportunity for residents to dispose of their used and scrap tires. Most tires and rims will be accepted, with the exception of oversized tires, such as tractor-sized tires. Attendees planning to drop off ten or more tires must contact the Department of Public Health at (626) 430-5540 to request a Tire Transport Form. Items from businesses will not be accepted.

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to offer another opportunity for residents to participate in a free event that benefits the environment. Recycled tires do not end up in a landfill; they get a second life through new projects such as rubber mulch for landscaping or crumb rubber for street paving projects. To learn more about the Tire Collection Event and other green resources in Santa Clarita, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com or call (661) 286-4098.

