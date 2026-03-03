March 28: Vine2Wine ‘A Mediterranean Toga Affair’ for Circle of Hope

Circle of Hope’s most anticipated night of the year returns on Saturday, March 28, as Vine2Wine once again brings the community together for an evening of wine, cuisine and compassion.

Hosted at Bella Vida at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, this year’s celebration, “A Mediterranean Toga Affair,” promises to transport guests to the warmth and romance of a coastal vineyard while supporting a mission that changes lives in the Santa Clarita Valley.

From the moment guests arrive, they will be immersed in an atmosphere of timeless elegance. Flowing fabrics, glowing candlelight and thoughtfully curated details will set the stage for a night filled with unlimited tastings from premier wineries and breweries, exceptional culinary offerings from local favorites and entertainment that carries the celebration from start to finish.

VIP guests will enjoy early access beginning at 5:30 p.m., with general admission opening at 6:30 p.m., allowing everyone to experience the magic of the evening.

The live and silent auctions will take center stage, offering exclusive packages, luxury items and unique experiences. Yet beyond the wine glasses and beautiful décor lies the true heart of Vine2Wine. Every dollar raised supports Circle of Hope’s vital programs, providing financial assistance, wellness services, emotional support and essential resources to local individuals and families facing cancer. These funds stay in the SCV, offering hope, relief and strength during one of life’s most difficult journeys.

The impact of this evening would not be possible without the generosity of its sponsors, whose partnership reflects a deep commitment to the health and well-being of the SCV community.

Circle of Hope recognizes City of Hope and Boston Scientific for their meaningful support and dedication to advancing cancer care and patient resources. Their leadership helps ensure that no local family faces cancer alone.

Vine2Wine is more than a signature event. It is a powerful reminder of what makes the Santa Clarita Valley so special. It is an evening where friends gather, businesses unite and neighbors stand beside one another in a shared commitment to compassion and care. It is where celebration meets purpose and where every toast helps change a life.

As the sun sets over Bella Vida and glasses are raised under a Mediterranean sky, guests will be making a lasting difference for local cancer patients and their families.

Tickets and sponsorships are now available:

$150 – VIP Ticket

$125 – General Ticket

$7,500 – Champagne Sponsorship

$4,500 – Bordeaux Sponsorship

$2,500 – Cabernet Sponsorship

$1,000 – Rose Sponsorship

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine or call (661) 254-5218.

Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita Valley–based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate, hands-on support to individuals and families facing cancer. Founded on the belief that no one should go through a cancer diagnosis alone, the organization focuses on easing both the emotional and financial strain that often accompanies treatment.

Through direct financial assistance, Circle of Hope helps local families cover essential living expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries, gas, and medical-related costs while they undergo treatment. In addition, the organization connects clients with counseling referrals, educational resources, and wellness programs designed to promote healing of both body and spirit.

Circle of Hope works closely with local healthcare providers, businesses and community partners to identify those in need and ensure support is delivered quickly and compassionately. Their programs are community-funded, meaning donations raised locally stay local, directly benefiting neighbors in need.

Beyond financial aid, Circle of Hope fosters a network of encouragement and hope, offering strength, dignity, and stability during one of life’s most challenging journeys. Through generosity and community collaboration, they continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families across the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

