March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek

SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Salt Creek Grill in Valencia is generously hosting an evening of wine tasting and awesome eats!
Ticket purchase includes unlimited wine and food.
All of the proceeds,, 100%, go to SNAP Sports, a nonprofit enabling individuals with physical and developmental disabilities with the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities since 2012.
Adaptive Skating and ice hockey are two of the many sports offered. We are fund raising to pay for recently increased cost of ice time.
Admission to the SNAP Wine Tasting Fundraiser includes Wine and appetizes. Must be at least 21.
Tickets are $75 for one admission or $100 for two people.
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sandy Fisher served on the board of Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years, including her stints as president, vice president, gallery and membership chairs and for the past six years as treasurer.
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Calling all teens and tweens: The city of Santa Clarita Public Library presents FanFest. FanFest is back and will be held Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, along with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Aero Bureau, are actively searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled on foot along the 24200 block of Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.
On a day when two original members of the first men's volleyball team to scuff The MacArthur Center floor were celebrated, The Master's men's volleyball team swept Arizona Christian Saturday 25-19, 25-15, 25-23.
World-renowned muralist and CSUN distinguished alumna Judy Baca ’69 (Art), M.A. ’80 (Art), Hon.D. ’18 was honored March 21 with the 2021 National Medal of Arts, in a ceremony at the White House. President Joe Biden presented the medal — the highest honor given to artists and arts patrons by the U.S. government — to Baca in a ceremony in the East Room.
Sandy Fisher served on the board of Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years, including her stints as president, vice president, gallery and membership chairs and for the past six years as treasurer.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting more than 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage.
The Castaic Education Foundation recently announced that 16 grants have been awarded for the 2022-2023 school year, totaling $50,000, which will be used to enhance student learning programs and supports including music, mindfulness, art, reading, math, science, video production, robotics and more.
Saugus High School, the scene of a deadly school shooting in November of 2019 which took three lives (including the shooter), was under lockdown for an hour on Friday afternoon after deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to an "assault with a deadly weapon" phone call.
Recently retired College of the Canyons women's basketball coach Greg Herrick, who guided the program to 611 career wins, has been selected for induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.