March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek

SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.

Salt Creek Grill in Valencia is generously hosting an evening of wine tasting and awesome eats!

Ticket purchase includes unlimited wine and food.

All of the proceeds,, 100%, go to SNAP Sports, a nonprofit enabling individuals with physical and developmental disabilities with the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities since 2012.

Adaptive Skating and ice hockey are two of the many sports offered. We are fund raising to pay for recently increased cost of ice time.

Admission to the SNAP Wine Tasting Fundraiser includes Wine and appetizes. Must be at least 21.

Tickets are $75 for one admission or $100 for two people.

For tickets visit Salt Creek Grille Wine Fundraiser.

Learn more about SNAP Sports at: www.snaphockey.org.

