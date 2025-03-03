header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
| Monday, Mar 3, 2025
Vasquez Rocks filming

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 3 to Sunday, March 9.

The productions filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

 

Music Video

“GG”

 

Student

“Luz”

 

Feature

“Return to Sender”

 

Commercial

“Lowe’s”

 

TV

“SWAT”

 

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita)
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV

March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 3 to Sunday, March 9.
FULL STORY...

West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance

West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.
FULL STORY...

April 12-13: Horseshoe Honky Tonk at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

April 12-13: Horseshoe Honky Tonk at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
Cowboy Festival “Horseshoe Honky Tonk” and “Watering Hole” at William S. Hart Park Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN

Feb. 26: ‘The Usual Human Dimension’ Art Exhibit Opens at The MAIN
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
A new art exhibit, "The Usual Human Dimension" by artist Veronica Giorgetti, will be on display from Feb. 26 through April 30 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV

Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, March 2.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 1: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts ‘LEAP Laboratory-Night at the Museum’
JCI Santa Clarita will host "LEAP Laboratory: Night at the Museum," a cocktail fundraiser 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Tesoro Club House.
April 1: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts ‘LEAP Laboratory-Night at the Museum’
Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
With 3.2 seconds on the clock, Kendall Moore hit a 15-foot jumper to lift The Master's University Men's Basketball team to an 87-85 win over Embry-Riddle in the semifinals of the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown
The Master's University track and field squads had success during the first two days of the NAIA Indoor Track Championships in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 27-March 1. Most notably, the women's 4x800m relay team took home the title with a time of 8:56, which was a facility record.
TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Celebrate Opening of Native Plant Nursery
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians hosted community members on Friday, Feb 28 in Pacoima to celebrate the opening of the Puhawvit Native Plant Nursery.
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Celebrate Opening of Native Plant Nursery
March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 3 to Sunday, March 9.
March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Jason Gibbs | A Library on Wheels is Coming to Santa Clarita
At the city of Santa Clarita, we are always trying to find new and innovative ways to serve our residents. This is especially true when looking at how we can connect them to the world of resources offered by the Santa Clarita Public Library.
Jason Gibbs | A Library on Wheels is Coming to Santa Clarita
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its 53rd Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC
The Lead Singers of Classic Rock Spotlight Series concert will be held Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC
Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City
Family, heritage and the stories passed down through generations shape who we are. As the proud son of Puerto Rican parents, I’ve always cherished the deep connections, traditions and legacies that bind families together.
Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls' flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
In celebration of the recently completed upgrades and renovations to the Regal Valencia movie theater, Regal has announced Community Days on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
Michael Hoffeman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
Mobile Studio USA has announced the return of SCV BandsCast at The MAIN, with Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Symphony of Colors 2", an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
Mustangs Power Past Providence
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Power Past Providence
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
SCVNews.com