[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
| Monday, Mar 2, 2020
game of life at canyon high school gym

The Youth Project will hold its annual “Game of Life” community outreach event at Canyon High School’s Main Gym on Tuesday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by the Santa Clarita Valley-based nonprofit Youth Project, Game of Life has been going strong for nine years and hopes to expand to more schools in the coming years but will end with Golden Valley in mid-April.

At least 14 youth-focused agencies in the SCV and surrounding areas come together for a day-long activity dedicated to helping teens help themselves learn how to cope in stressful or crisis situations.

Students in 9th and/or 10th grade will spend their PE class participating by partnering with fellow classmates to problem-solve real-life scenarios by visiting each of the agencies in the room connected with that particular situation.

For example, teens needing to solve a crisis situation involving substance abuse could visit The Way Out Recovery; or kids seeking tutoring or after school programs could visit the City of Santa Clarita or the Boys & Girls Club. If kids need extra support with anxiety or unhealthy relationships, they can visit the Youth Project or Child and Family Center.

Each scenario allows the students to visit various agencies and receive information and resources for all types of services including mental health, LGBTQ, domestic violence, family planning, sexual assault, health and wellness, substance abuse, and more.

SCV Youth Project Yes to Youth logo
“Many years ago, our agency recognized that part of helping kids day-to-day with the stress and anxiety they feel, is to help them themselves in ‘future crisis situations,’” said Kim Goldman, Youth Project executive director.

“Se we decided to create our own community resource opportunity and invite colleagues that work with the same population and educate them head-on so they are better equipped,” Goldman said. “The stories we use are pulled from our files, which really allows for the participants to get a real-life feel and then a real-life response and resolution. (I am) super proud of how serious the kids take this and how much they get out of the experience.”

The Game of Life started in 2011 on Canyon High School campus and has grown to include Golden Valley and Hart High School.

Each year different organizations that can directly address situations that young teens are dealing with on a daily basis are invited to attend, including but not limited to Action, The Way Out Recovery, The city of Santa Clarita, the Boys & Girls Club, the SCV Pregnancy Center, Strength United, Samuel Dixon Health Center, Bridge to Home, the SCV Food Pantry, the Youth Project, the California Highway Patrol, the LGBT Center (Los Angeles and San Fernando), the Department of Child and Family Services, the Child and Family Center/Domestic Violence Center, the LA County Sheriff and school-based counselors.

“It’s amazing to watch how young people process crisis, and actually what they consider a crisis to be, and then to help them find the resources to solve their problem,“ said Anita Lombardi, Youth Project board president.

The Youth Project is celebrating more than 20 years of successfully providing free services to teens in the Santa Clarita Valley. Since its doors opened in 2000, the Youth Project has assisted more than 35,000 local families, including 29,000 youth and 5,500 adults. In 2018/2019, with services on six high school and four junior high campuses, the Youth Project provided more than 3,000 hours of service to more than 1,000 young adults in the SCV who faced serious life challenges, including depression, suicide, grief/loss, peer pressure and drug/alcohol abuse.

About the Youth Project
The Youth Project helps kids facing such serious issues as drug/alcohol abuse, anger, family issues, peer pressure, grief/loss, domestic violence, bullying, suicide, depression, etc. The Youth Project offers free, bilingual, one-to-one or group counseling, and provides outreach and education at junior high and high school campuses in the Santa Clarita Valley. For more information, about the SCV Youth Project, visit www.HelpNotHassle.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym

March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
Monday, Mar 2, 2020
The Youth Project will hold its annual "Game of Life" community outreach event at Canyon High School's Main Gym on Tuesday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings

March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
Monday, Mar 2, 2020
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has published its March 4 agenda for a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent

Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent
Monday, Mar 2, 2020
Mike Kuhlman takes leadership of the William S. Hart Union High School District this week after serving for 23 years as a district teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of educational services, and most recently, deputy superintendent.
FULL STORY...

Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School

Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
Students at Castaic Middle School took a break from their usual school schedules to sit in on an assembly held by pro-athletes and founders of the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors

Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of concentration camps after the Holocaust, 10th-grade students at Valencia High were given the opportunity to hear from three survivors Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights
The Los Angeles Chapter of nonprofit organization Child Rights and You presented its Third Annual CRY-LA Kite Festival and fundraiser at West Creek Park in Valencia on February 23.
CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
The Youth Project will hold its annual "Game of Life" community outreach event at Canyon High School's Main Gym on Tuesday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has published its March 4 agenda for a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
Student Films Highlight SCV Productions in First Week of March
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions including student films shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 2-8, 2020.
Student Films Highlight SCV Productions in First Week of March
Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Canyon Country
Fire crews quickly extinguished a one-story structure fire that had spread to the surrounding brush in Canyon Country Monday morning.
Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Canyon Country
Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman takes leadership of the William S. Hart Union High School District this week after serving for 23 years as a district teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of educational services, and most recently, deputy superintendent.
Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station
A man initially only identified as Hispanic died in a deputy-involved shooting at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.
Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 29)
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
grave marker
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Students at Castaic Middle School took a break from their usual school schedules to sit in on an assembly held by pro-athletes and founders of the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Wednesday.
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
Radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner and former Diamond Princess passenger Carl Goldman has been liberated from the bio-containment wing and moved to a quarantine dorm at Nebraska Medicine hospital, where he is recovering from a diagnosed case of coronavirus COVID-19.
Coronavirus COVID-19 Update: Goldmans Continue Recovery in Nebraska
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Early voting has begun in the Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Los Angeles County with the launch of the new voting system, while some local voters have mixed emotions about the experience.
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Freelance journalists may soon breathe a sigh of relief after California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) announced amendments had been made to her controversial independent contractor law by removing the cap on the number of submissions freelancers could send to an outlet.
Journalists May Get Reprieve From AB-5, California Contractor Law
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
After the annual point-in-time count last month, the Santa Clarita homeless task force reconvened Thursday to brainstorm on priorities for 2020.
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative named Albert Rodriguez president and made other top-level management changes at the nonprofit group's Wednesday, February 26 board meeting.
Rodriguez Named New President of Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors
On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of concentration camps after the Holocaust, 10th-grade students at Valencia High were given the opportunity to hear from three survivors Tuesday.
Valencia High Students Host Holocaust Survivors
California Drought Deepens in Mostly Dry February
The California drought situation worsened in February to cover nearly a quarter of the Golden State, amid the likelihood of no measurable rain across a wide swath of Northern California for the first time in recorded history.
California Drought Deepens in Mostly Dry February
Appeals Court Upholds Endangered Steelhead Ruling
A federal court’s 2018 ruling that United Water Conservation District violated the Endangered Species Act by jeopardizing steelhead survival and recovery in the Santa Clara River was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
Appeals Court Upholds Endangered Steelhead Ruling
CHP’s Stanley Names Amanda L. Ray Deputy Commissioner
California Highway Patrol Assistant Commissioner Amanda L. Ray has been appointed Deputy Commissioner, CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley announced Friday.
CHP’s Stanley Names Amanda L. Ray Deputy Commissioner
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
%d bloggers like this: