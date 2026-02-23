March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche

The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at FastSigns of Santa Clarita.

FastSigns of Santa Clarita is located at 21515 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Join a relaxed morning networking event bringing together local professionals and business leaders. Connect with others in the community over coffee and pastries in a welcoming, conversational setting.

Café con Leche is all about building meaningful relationships, exchanging ideas and strengthening connections within the local business community.

All businesses and professionals are invited to attend.

This Café con Leche is sponsored by Henry Rodriguez State Farm.

To purchase tickets visit the SCV Chamber website.

