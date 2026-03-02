March 3: Summer Operating Hours for Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center

Starting Tuesday, March 3, Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center will have updated summer operating hours.

Tuesday through Sunday the park will be open 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., the park office will also be available until 7:30 p.m. if you need any assistance.

The park will be closed on Mondays and the park entrance will be locked and unavailable to visitors.

There is no parking on Placerita Canyon Road. Parking enforcement will be actively monitoring the area, so please plan accordingly.

The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center offers a variety of nature trails, abundant wildflowers, birds and wildlife and Nature Center with educational exhibits.

Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center

19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA, 91321

Call the park office for more information at (661) 259-7721.

To learn more about the park and its weekly programs visit placerita.org.

