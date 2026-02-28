March 3: SUSD School Board Continues Search for New Superintendent

The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda Education Support Services Group will present the findings from the community engagement phase of the superintendent search. Following the presentation, the Governing Board will have an opportunity to discuss the findings of the Saugus Union School District Leadership Profile Report.

The board will also review the current Superintendent job description and make changes if needed.

The SUSD board will meet at the SUSD Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Join the meeting via Zoom Webinar:

To connect by computer (video or audio) visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89177846612.

Webinar ID: 850 2965 4965

To dial by phone: +1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

View the complete meeting agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=56951.

