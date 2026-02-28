March 3: SUSD School Board Continues Search for New Superintendent

|
The Master's University Sandy Stangs improved to 4-1 in conference play with a 4-1 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Taste of the Town, to benefit the programs and services of the Child & Family Center, will return to a new location on Sunday, May 3, 1-5 p.m.
The National Animation Museum and California Institute of the Arts have announced a new collaboration that brings together two influential leaders in animation to explore future-facing opportunities across education, programming and industry engagement.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that two sports tournaments will be held at Santa Clarita Central Park the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 1.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Phillip Anthony Sanders.
The city of Santa Clarita Public Libraries and Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will host a "Scam Awareness for Seniors and their Families" workshop, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Old Town Newhall Library.
Rep. George Whitesides’ (D-Aqua Dulce) bill to use advanced technology in wildfire-prone areas unanimously passed the U.S. House.
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for electrical work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, March 2 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Saturday, March 7.
Trace Oswald led the team with 12 kills as TMU men's volleyball beat Westcliff in straight sets on Thursday, Feb. 26 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master's University baseball team travelled to Fullerton on Thursday, Feb. 26, losing to the Hope International Royals 11-4 to open the GSAC season.
No. 23 College of the Canyons men's basketball had its postseason run come to an end in a 76-60 road loss to No. 10 San Bernardino Valley College in Wednesday, Feb. 25 in the opening round 3C2A SoCal Regional playoff game.
The Paseo Club will host a full-day International Women’s Celebration on Sunday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 27650 Dickason Drive in Valencia.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host " Believe in Your Buzz," a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.
Castaic Animal Care Center will host its "Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event," 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Eligible low- to moderate-income California households who lived in areas affected by the 2018 wildfires may qualify for up to $350,000 in homebuyer assistance through the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance Program, administered by the Golden State Finance Authority.
Locale Studios presents Santa Clarita Kids Business Fair, noon-2 p.m Sunday, March 1 at 24359 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.
Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives at two Santa Clarita Libraries, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 2.
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s One Story One City selection: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce. Throughout March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host events inspired by the book’s themes of music and community.
College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.
