February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
March 3: SUSD School Board Continues Search for New Superintendent
| Friday, Feb 27, 2026
school closures - Saugus Union School District monument sign

The Saugus Union School District will hold its regular public meeting of the governing board of trustees on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda Education Support Services Group will present the findings from the community engagement phase of the superintendent search. Following the presentation, the Governing Board will have an opportunity to discuss the findings of the Saugus Union School District Leadership Profile Report.

The board will also review the current Superintendent job description and make changes if needed.

The SUSD board will meet at the SUSD Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Join the meeting via Zoom Webinar:

To connect by computer (video or audio) visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89177846612.
Webinar ID: 850 2965 4965

To dial by phone: +1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

View the complete meeting agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=56951.
March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery

March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
SCVi Charter School, the founding campus of the iLEAD Schools network, is hosting a series of informational events for prospective families as the deadline for the 2026-27 school year enrollment lottery approaches.
FULL STORY...

Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School

Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
The annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival will return to Golden Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 27, hosted by the Golden Valley High School Music Department and the GVHS Band and Color Guard Boosters. The event begins at 5 p.m. in the GVHS gym.
FULL STORY...

WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors

WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
Saturday, Feb 21, 2026
The WiSH Education Foundation offers a series of monthly Wednesday Webinars to aid college-bound high school seniors and their families in the college admission process.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Names New Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School

Hart District Names New Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dennis Yong as the new assistant principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
 
Winifred Westover
