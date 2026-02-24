March 3: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe to Benefit Special Olympics

|
The annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival will return to Golden Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 27, hosted by the Golden Valley High School Music Department and the GVHS Band and Color Guard Boosters. The event begins at 5 p.m. in the GVHS gym.
Avery Jackson scored 40 points on 14 of 18 shooting as TMU men's basketball blew past Park Gilbert 113-80 to win its regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Chloe Auble dropped 23 points on Saturday, Feb. 21 as The Master's University women's basketball team crushed Park Gilbert 72-47 on the road in Gilbert, Ariz.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Tip-A-Cop at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar on Tuesday, March 3, from 5-9 p.m.
College of the Canyons men's and women's track & field teams combined to win six events in addition to posting 24 top-five finishes, as the Cougars recorded top marks across the board at the annual Battle of the Region meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Feb. 13.
College of the Canyons swim & dive combined to win four events at the Western State Conference meet No. 1 hosted by L.A. Valley College on Friday, Feb. 20.
<strong>1993</strong> - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19930224palmert.jpg" alt="Palmer Guilty" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
Vance Wealth has announced that Carrisa Flores has earned her Certified Financial Planner certification.
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of used tires.
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Fastsigns of Santa Clarita.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit its annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available for public review from March 3 – May 7.
The Master's University men's volleyball team traveled to Costa Mesa Friday night, Feb. 20 to take on former GSAC rival Vanguard, coming home with a three-set win over the Lions.
The Master's University swim team has qualified six men and six women for the NAIA National Championships to be held March 4-7 at the Elkhart Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Ind.
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 5-4 non-conference home victory over defending state champion American River College on Saturday, Feb. 14, extending its win streak to four matches.
One of the most rewarding parts of my role as City Manager is connecting with our community and sharing the stories behind the people, projects and services that make Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play.
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for K-rail installation and electrical work from Feb. 23-28.
The city of Santa Clarita has valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of large items that don’t fit in your regular collection bins, like furniture, appliances, large electronics and mattresses.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, March 1.
<strong>1998</strong> - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt9801.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt9801.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9801t.jpg" alt="El Nino" style="margin-top:6px; width:110px; border:0;">
</a>
The Master's Universisty baseball closed out the non-conference schedule with a doubleheader sweep of the Simpson Red Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
A large-scale celebration of color, culture and community service will come to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, March 7, as the CRY Los Angeles Action Center presents Holi 2026 – Festival of Colors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
<strong>1983</strong> - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/mccarty-alphabeta.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/mccarty-alphabeta.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/alphabetanewhall1973t.jpg" alt="Alpha Beta market" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The Newhall Community Center is offering Adult Chinese Dance classes starting Feb. 25. These all-levels classes are designed for participants ages 18 to 99, with no prior experience required.
The WiSH Education Foundation offers a series of monthly Wednesday Webinars to aid college-bound high school seniors and their families in the college admission process.
