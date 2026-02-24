March 3: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe to Benefit Special Olympics

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host Tip-A-Cop at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar on Tuesday, March 3, from 5-9 p.m.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Special Olympics Southern California athletes will be your servers for the evening.

All tips collected during the event will directly benefit Special Olympics Southern California athletes.

Bring your family and friends for a great meal while supporting a great cause.

Lazy Dog is located at The Patios at the Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information visit https://sosc.org/letr/tipacop/.

