1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
| Friday, Mar 17, 2023
Burrtec Waste

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec Waste Industries for a free, community-wide informational session on the transition to a new waste services company and the new state-mandated organics recycling program which will begin July 1.

Last year, Burrtec was awarded the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the city of Santa Clarita. The virtual webinar is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 11 a.m. and will be free and open to the entire business community.

“There are big changes coming to waste disposal services for businesses and residents in Santa Clarita starting July 1,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We are looking forward to hearing from the city and Burrtec about the upcoming changes to commercial services and how the state’s organic waste recycling mandates will be implemented.”

The virtual informational session will cover the transition to new commercial waste services as well as the new state mandated organics recycling program, rate changes, cart color changes food waste pails and enhanced waste services. Business owners and residents are encouraged to send their questions in advance to hello@scvchamber.com. After the presentation there will be time for community questions to be addressed.

“It’s important for everyone to be aware of the upcoming service changes so businesses are prepared,” said Ivan Volschenk, President & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “The Chamber is proud to continue to bring necessary and relevant information to our entire community, to make certain everyone is equipped with adequate information once the new contract begins.”

To register for the event, please visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab. If you would like more information on this, please email hello@scvchamber.com.
03-17-2023 March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
