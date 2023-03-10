March 30: VIA After Five Networking Mixer

If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, March 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at American Family Funding/360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

It is one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $25 for VIA members, $35 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.

Register at www.via.org/event/after-five-2/?instance_id=598.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...