March 31: City Safety Committee Discusses Updates On Municipal Code Changes

The city of Santa Clarita’s City Council Public Safety Committee will be meeting March 31, to discuss updates on changes to the municipal code with city staff.

City staff will be providing updates to changes in the code, including Chapter 5.02 business licenses, Chapter 5.08 massage, Chapter 11.37 peddlers, sidewalk venders and solicitors, and Chapter 14.06 parks and public places rules and regulation, according to the meeting agenda.

Committee meetings are working meetings with he purpose of allowing two city Councilmembers and staff to informally discuss major issues before the city.

Before the meeting, the committee chair will inquire if any member of the public wishes to address the committee on the listed item. Any member of the public who wishes to speak will have three minutes to address the committee.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m. at City Hall in the Orchard Conference room.

