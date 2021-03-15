March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships

Each year, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides various scholarships for women and girls, including the Virginia Wrage Memorial scholarships to deserving SCV women 40 years of age and older.

Applications for this year’s scholarships are available here and must be completed and returned to Zonta Club of SCV by March 31, 2021.

The winners will be notified by April 30, 2021.

The club is honored to assist these praiseworthy women in the name of Virginia Wrage through the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund. She was a dedicated and much-loved Zontian, mother, and grandmother who, at the age of 50, faced a family crisis that resulted in a major career change for her.

In fact, Wrage was able to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with cancer two years later. Before her death, Virginia helped plan a fund that would assist other mature women through challenges such as those she faced.

Since its inception in 1995, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund has aided more than 50 women with scholarships ranging from $500 to $3,000.

The recipients of these scholarships are facing difficult life challenges. Some are returning to school at mid-life to be able to support themselves and their children. Others are victims of domestic abuse or are struggling single mothers. Some recipients are even on the verge of becoming homeless.

Each recipient will receive a scholarship check and a special certificate during the club’s Special Awards Night in May 2021.

For more information, visit https://www.scvzonta.org/grants-and-scholarships/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...