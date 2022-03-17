March 31: ‘Enchanted, the Mystery of Mentalism’ at The MAIN

Visit The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, March 31, at 8 p.m. to enjoy “Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism” an intimate and unforgettable night of mystery.

The show features two fantastic mentalists for this evening of whimsy, fun and incredible presentations of mind reading.

The mentalists will present an evening of psychic entertainment for your pleasure. The performers present the craft in a variety of ways, so you will not only be amazed at their demonstrations and mystifying abilities, but laugh at their humor as well.

Gabe Ableson is an accomplished mentalist, stand-up comedian and writer. He has performed in over 80 countries as well as having appeared numerous times on Comedy Central and MTV. For five years, Ableson was also the head monologue writer for “Late Show with David Letterman,” garnering five Emmy nominations. But for this multi-talented artist his greatest passion is that of psychic entertainment.

Allen Gittelson is a professorial hypnotist and mind reader. His show is an interactive thrill where you and Gittelson read each other’s minds. He has been featured in the Los Angeles Auto Show, TEDx Silicon Valley, San Francisco Fringe Festival, NPR, the San Francisco Chronicle and Magic Magazine.

Brian Hoffman will serve as the evenings emcee. Prior to each performance by our mentalists, Hoffman will present magic for your enjoyment. He is a comedy magician who specializes in family entertainment and performs throughout Los Angeles and surrounding areas and is a resident of Santa Clarita.

For information about Hoffman visit Comedy Magician.

Following the show, you can receive a reading from one of the talented mentalists for a modest fee.

Ticket are $15 each. To reserve your tickets visit Enchanted.

The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

