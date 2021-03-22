March 31: JCI Santa Clarita Virtual Workshop Presented by Christian Dadulak

Join JCI Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 PM, on Zoom for its financial wellness workshop presented by JCI Member and this year’s Vice President of Community, Christian Dadulak.

Participants in this workshop will learn the basic concepts of becoming properly protected, debt free, and financially independent.

When it comes to personal finances, Dadulak believes that once people have all the facts, then, and only then, are they able to make the best decisions.

The “How Money Works” financial wellness workshop will provide these facts and dispel many of the myths associated with building one’s financial future. There are no “secrets” to financial security, and financial education isn’t just for the wealthy. The goal of this workshop is to educate hardworking, Main Street community members on simple concepts that can change their financial future forever. Attendees will learn time-tested, fundamental financial principles that aren’t taught in school. Armed with the right knowledge – paired with simple habits and proper discipline – hitting short-term and long-term financial goals is within reach.

Tickets are $5 for JCI members and $10 for non-members. Proceeds will go to JCI Santa Clarita towards future event planning.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/JCISantaClarita.

About Christian Dadulak:

Christian Dadulak is a lifelong resident of Santa Clarita and has a passion for coaching people in the community. By day, Christian wears many hats by working as a financial advisor, franchise consultant, and local small business owner. As a Registered Investment Adviser Representative with Primerica Advisors, Christian passionately shares proven financial concepts with Main Street families and businesses so that they can be equipped with the right knowledge to win the money game. In 2020, he served as the Vice President of Training & Development for JCI Santa Clarita and currently serves as the Vice President of Community. Christian is an alumni of Arizona State University and graduated with a B.S. in Communication with a Certificate in Sales and Marketing Essentials.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...