March 31: New Polynesian Art Galley Comes to Canyon Country Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes a new art exhibit located at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery titled “Remember the Stars Above the Ocean” by Los Angeles-based artist Susan Maddux.

Maddux’s work combines painting and sculpture into unique forms of art, expressing the colors and warmth of her native home of Hawaii and influenced by the arts of Asia and the Pacific.

Maddux was born on the island of Oahu in Hawaii to a Japanese-American family where she absorbed the influence of Japanese folk-art traditions, Buddhist temples, aloha apparel and the arts of Polynesia. This exhibit spans 20 years of artwork influenced by Maddux’s connection to the islands. From stark landscapes painted from photographs in New York to current work utilizing Maddux’s distinctive technique of folding paintings into sculptural forms, the common thread is the influence of her childhood in Hawaii.

This exhibit works in collaboration with the city’s newest event series, ‘Celebrate,’ which celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders from around the world. The event takes place each month at the Community Center. The month of April celebrates the Polynesian Islands.

Residents can visit the exhibit starting on March 31 through May 2, or visit it virtually.

To learn more about upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

