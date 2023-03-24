March 31: Urgent Need for SCV Blood Donors

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 24, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting more than 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage.

The city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today for our next blood drive, which will be held on Friday, March 31, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Cedar Hall at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Residents may schedule an appointment for this drive and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross. Donors can quickly locate this blood drive on the website by using the sponsor code “SportsComplexSC.”

Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years-of-age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour. This is the last chance for donors who participate to receive a $10 Visa Prepaid card by email upon completion!

To learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and to make your life-saving appointment today, visit RedCrossBlood.org. For questions about upcoming city of Santa Clarita blood drives, please contact Amanda Santos at asantos@santa-clarita.com.

