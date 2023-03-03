March 4: Celebrate Mardi Gras at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 3, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Old Town Farmers Market Saturday, March 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free and fun family event at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will include an authentic New Orleans seafood boil. There will be live Mardi Gras music, free face painting, free giveaways and more.

Also, returning to the market is TreePeople, a local non-profit. They will be giving away free wildflower seed packets and oak saplings. This is all in addition to the regular farmers market that is held each Saturday. All food is available for purchase. All give away items are available on a first come first served basis with quantities limited.

The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market is held in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Park in the large free parking structure behind the Laemmle Theater, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...