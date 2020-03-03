March 4: Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability, Audit Panel Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a meeting Wednesday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include a presentation of the Open Space Preservation District fund audit and an overview of the Open Space Preservation District’s financial statements and annual reports.

The meeting will take place in the Orchard Room of City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

To full agenda can be viewed below:

