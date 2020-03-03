Golden Valley Ranch Open Space
Golden Valley Ranch Open Space file photo.

 

March 4: Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability, Audit Panel Meeting

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a meeting Wednesday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include a presentation of the Open Space Preservation District fund audit and an overview of the Open Space Preservation District’s financial statements and annual reports.

The meeting will take place in the Orchard Room of City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

To full agenda can be viewed below:

Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel
Regular Meeting
3/4/2020 6:00 PM 
City Hall, Orchard Room

23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor   Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Downloads:
Agenda
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
ELECTION OF OFFICERS
OATH OF OFFICE
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
AGENDA ITEMS
ITEM 1 Presentation from Independent Auditor
ITEM 2 Overview of Open Space Preservation District Financial Statements and Annual Report
ITEM 3 Overview of Annual Work Program
PANEL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS
ADJOURN

 

