March 4: Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability, Audit Panel Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a meeting Wednesday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.
Items on the agenda include a presentation of the Open Space Preservation District fund audit and an overview of the Open Space Preservation District’s financial statements and annual reports.
The meeting will take place in the Orchard Room of City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.
To full agenda can be viewed below:
Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel
Regular Meeting
3/4/2020 6:00 PM
City Hall, Orchard Room
|CALL TO ORDER
|ROLL CALL
|Roll Call
|ELECTION OF OFFICERS
|OATH OF OFFICE
|PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
|AGENDA ITEMS
|ITEM 1 Presentation from Independent Auditor
|ITEM 2 Overview of Open Space Preservation District Financial Statements and Annual Report
|ITEM 3 Overview of Annual Work Program
|PANEL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS
|ADJOURN
