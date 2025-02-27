header image

February 27
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
March 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
| Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
scv water board meeting 1-7-24

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 4 starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting can be joined in person, via phone and virtually.

In Person

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Administration Building E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To view the full agenda visit Agenda.

By Phone

Toll Free: 1-(833)-568-8864 Webinar ID: 161 566 5428

Virtually

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1615665428#success.

Have a Public Comment?

Members of the public unable to attend this meeting may submit comments either in writing to ajacobs@scvwa.org or by mail to April Jacobs, Board Secretary, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the board members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be made available at the meeting, if practicable, and posted on the SCV Water website the following day. All correspondence with comments, including letters or emails, will be posted in their entirety.

This meeting will be recorded and the audio recording for all Board meetings will be posted to yourSCVwater.com within three business days from the date of the Board meeting.
