1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
| Friday, Feb 28, 2025
Girls flag football

The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls’ flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.

No experience is necessary.

The program will offer three weeks of skill-building, speed drills and agility work, all leading up to a final scrimmage showdown.

The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 25 – April 17, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex MP Field, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Pre-registration is required. No walk ons.

Registration begins on March 4 at 10 a.m.

Visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons to learn more and register.

girls flag football 2
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
Mustangs Power Past Providence

Mustangs Power Past Providence
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
FULL STORY...

TMU Splits a Pair of Matches on the Beach

TMU Splits a Pair of Matches on the Beach
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
On Saturday, Feb. 22, a perfect sunny day on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts, The Master's University beach volleyball team beat No. 8 Southern Oregon for the second day in a row but lost to former conference rival the Vanguard Lions.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Take Down Bobcats in Three Sets

Mustangs Take Down Bobcats in Three Sets
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
The Master's University men's volleyball team took care of the UC Merced Bobcats 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Blast Four Home Runs to Win La Sierra Series

Mustangs Blast Four Home Runs to Win La Sierra Series
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
It was bombs away for The Master's University baseball team, as the Mustangs won both games of a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 21 to win the series against the La Sierra University Golden Eagles in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
