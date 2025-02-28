March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15

The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls’ flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.

No experience is necessary.

The program will offer three weeks of skill-building, speed drills and agility work, all leading up to a final scrimmage showdown.

The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 25 – April 17, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex MP Field, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Pre-registration is required. No walk ons.

Registration begins on March 4 at 10 a.m.

Visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons to learn more and register.

