March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season

Six Flags Magic Mountain is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, March 4 for Spring Break as well as the 2023 season.

From first-time jobs for teens to college credit internships and part-time positions for retirees, Six Flags brings everyone together. Whether you want to work inside or outside, interacting with guests or behind the scenes, there’s a position waiting for you.

Job openings include ride operations, security, retail and more! Plus, specialty positions including scare actors and monsters.

Flexible scheduling allows employees to work as little or as much as you want.

Perks and benefits include:

— DailyPay- work today, get paid tomorrow

— Advancement opportunities

— Free park admission for you and a friend

— Free tickets for friends and family

— Discounted season passes

— 35% employee discount on food

— 40% employee discount on merchandise

— Virtual and on-site training options provided

— Exclusive employee events

— Fun rewards, benefits and more!

The Hiring Process:

Minimum Age Requirement – 16 years old for most positions, some positions may hire 15 year olds and other positions require employees be 18 years of age or older due to job duties.

Submit Availability in the Application – Please provide the most open availability you are able to work. For Rapid Hiring Positions availability is considered in the hiring decision.

Follow-up – Be sure to check your email often for communication regarding your hiring process and scheduled appointments. Due to the volume of applications received and the number of open positions, we ask that you not follow-up with our office regarding your application. If your application appears to match the criteria the hiring managers are looking for, we will reach out to you directly via email, text, or phone call. Be sure to check your email regularly.

Questions or Concerns – Contact the Human Resource Office at sfmmhr@sftp.com.

Apply online or join our Hiring Event on March 4. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3xHXq7W.

