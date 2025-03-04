March 4: SUSD Governing Board to Hear Update from Behavior Council

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The board will hear a presentation from members of the Behavior Council about efforts to address student behaviors. The agenda item reads:

“In December 2024, SUSD established a Behavior Council to address student behaviors and their impact on the classroom/school. The Council began meeting after school in January 2025. However, following its last meeting, the members of the Council determined they needed a more concentrated amount of time to truly do justice to this complex problem. The next meeting of the Behavior Council will be a full day to allow members additional time to discuss the challenges, responses and recommendations they make.

Representatives of the Council, Samantha Macaluso (North Park) and Amanda Howard (Foster) will be present to provide a brief update of the work done to date. The Council is currently combing through suggested consequences for student behaviors from all 14 school sites to develop a district-wide list that will provide consistency across the school district and allow individual schools to specifically address individual student behaviors appropriately.”

The board meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click here.

Webinar ID: 851 9135 7211

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, click here.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

