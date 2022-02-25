March 4: ‘Zoom In’ Exhibit, Artists’ Reception at the SCAA Gallery

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit, “Zoom In.” The exhibit features art that portrays magnified views of real things including animals, insects, plants, people, etc. An artists’ reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will run March 4 through April 10, 2022 at the SCAA Gallery in Newhall.

“Viewing our world a little more closely whether it is underwater wonders close up, or huge blooms or tiny objects up close. Come in and see all the wonder your local artists have to offer,” said Crystal Walker of the gallery. committee.

Participating artists include: Mardilan Georgio, Chrystal Walker, Susan Contreras, Rene Smoller, Lisa Barr, Meryl Goudey, Scott Parker, Leslie Halberg, Howard Marcovitch, Charlotte Mullich and Margaret Raab.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321. Hours of this show are: Fridays: 4-7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays: 1-7 p.m. For more information visit SCAA.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...