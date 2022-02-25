March 5: Designing a Sustainable Landscape, Free Gardening Class

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a free virtual gardening class, Designing a Sustainable Landscape, on Saturday, March 5 at 9 a.m.

Whether you have a blank slate or a landscape in need of a makeover, learn how to incorporate

sustainable gardening concepts in your project. You can preserve natural resources, be waterwise and still have a landscape that meets your needs.

Register to learn from our expert teacher, Stephen Williams, a retired professor and horticulturist,

about why planting a sustainable landscape will look better and last longer.

“Designing a Sustainable Landscape introduces basic principles to help homeowners create their

water-efficient and sustainable landscapes,” said Tim Wheeler owner and head instructor of The

Wheeler Company. “The goal of the class is to simplify the design and installation process and give

everyone the tools and confidence to customize their landscapes while making them more water efficient.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour followed by a question and answer session.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the SCV Water website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the

Designing a Sustainable Landscape class or to view our 2022 class schedule, visit: Free Gardening Classes.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...