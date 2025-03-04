March 5: Hart School District Trustees Regular Board Meeting

|
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, March. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office in the Bramlett Room.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
The regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will be held Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. The commission will discuss the Begonias Lane Park playground refurbishment project.
Behind a powerful serve, The Master's University men's volleyball team did what they had to do to get past Olivet Nazarene (IL) 25-11, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16 Saturday night, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) led a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, at the state capitol in Sacramento urging the federal government to protect funding for Social Security, Medicare and Medi-Cal as part of Assembly Joint Resolution 3 (AJR 3).
For the second year in a row, The Master's University women's basketball team pulled off an upset to claim another GSAC Women's Basketball Tournament championship with a 72-66 win over the No. 1-seed Arizona Christian Firestorm Monday night, March 3 in Glendale, Ariz.
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Symphony will welcome the Grammy-nominated ensemble Palaver Strings for a one day workshop on Thursday, March 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a community choir known for bringing the joy of music to the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding areas, has faced an unexpected financial setback due to ticketing platform Brown Paper Tickets' non-payment of more than $20,000.
"Support Structures," a joint exhibition of the work of Michelle Miracle and Donna Rooney, will be held at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall March 28-30.
1940
- NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story
]
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, March 21, on the topic of "California's Growing Insurance Crisis."
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will hear a presentation from members of the Behavior Council about efforts to address student behaviors.
California State University, Northridge’s Jazz “A” and “B” Bands will be performing with saxophonist and jazz and R&B legend Ernie Watts Thursday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at CSUN’s Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is preparing to submit the department's annual off-highway vehicle grant request.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the highly anticipated return of the 2025 Business Expo, set to take place on Thursday, June 26, from 4-8 p.m. at the Valencia Town Center.
JCI Santa Clarita will host "LEAP Laboratory: Night at the Museum," a cocktail fundraiser 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Tesoro Club House.
With 3.2 seconds on the clock, Kendall Moore hit a 15-foot jumper to lift The Master's University Men's Basketball team to an 87-85 win over Embry-Riddle in the semifinals of the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master's University track and field squads had success during the first two days of the NAIA Indoor Track Championships in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 27-March 1. Most notably, the women's 4x800m relay team took home the title with a time of 8:56, which was a facility record.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians hosted community members on Friday, Feb 28 in Pacoima to celebrate the opening of the Puhawvit Native Plant Nursery.
Recent wildfires in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and just north of us in Castaic, have been a stark reminder of the ever-present fire threat in Southern California. As we begin the new year, these devastating events highlight the importance of always being prepared.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 3 to Sunday, March 9.
1882
- George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story
]
1938
- Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story
]
