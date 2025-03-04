header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 4
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
March 5: Hart School District Trustees Regular Board Meeting
| Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025
Hart school district

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/WujK9Rm1ZvA.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda for the Dec. 11 meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030502.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

March 5: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meets

March 5: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meets
Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, March. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office in the Bramlett Room.
FULL STORY...

March 5: Hart School District Trustees Regular Board Meeting

March 5: Hart School District Trustees Regular Board Meeting
Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

March 4: SUSD Governing Board to Hear Update from Behavior Council

March 4: SUSD Governing Board to Hear Update from Behavior Council
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will hear a presentation from members of the Behavior Council about efforts to address student behaviors.
FULL STORY...

Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for Students

Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for Students
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Senator Valladares announced the introduction of SB 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill which expands CTE courses for high school students across California.
FULL STORY...

Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals

Thurmond Leads Statewide Effort to Increase Organic Food in School Meals
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
California Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond recently convened leaders in school nutrition, sustainability and organic farming to continue, “Mission Possible: Go Organic,” his initiative to increase organic food in school meals.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 5: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, March. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office in the Bramlett Room.
March 5: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meets
March 5: Hart School District Trustees Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
March 5: Hart School District Trustees Regular Board Meeting
March 6: Parks Commission to Discuss Begonias Lane Playground Update
The regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will be held Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. The commission will discuss the Begonias Lane Park playground refurbishment project.
March 6: Parks Commission to Discuss Begonias Lane Playground Update
Mustangs Need Four to get Past Tigers
Behind a powerful serve, The Master's University men's volleyball team did what they had to do to get past Olivet Nazarene (IL) 25-11, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16 Saturday night, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Need Four to get Past Tigers
Schiavo Leads Presser Urging Protection of Healthcare Funding
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) led a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, at the state capitol in Sacramento urging the federal government to protect funding for Social Security, Medicare and Medi-Cal as part of Assembly Joint Resolution 3 (AJR 3).
Schiavo Leads Presser Urging Protection of Healthcare Funding
Lady Mustangs Repeat as GSAC Champions
For the second year in a row, The Master's University women's basketball team pulled off an upset to claim another GSAC Women's Basketball Tournament championship with a 72-66 win over the No. 1-seed Arizona Christian Firestorm Monday night, March 3 in Glendale, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Repeat as GSAC Champions
March 13: Youth Symphony Presents Palaver Strings Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Symphony will welcome the Grammy-nominated ensemble Palaver Strings for a one day workshop on Thursday, March 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center.
March 13: Youth Symphony Presents Palaver Strings Workshop
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Calls for Accountability from Brown Paper Tickets
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a community choir known for bringing the joy of music to the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding areas, has faced an unexpected financial setback due to ticketing platform Brown Paper Tickets' non-payment of more than $20,000.
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Calls for Accountability from Brown Paper Tickets
Michelle Miracle, Donna Rooney Present ‘Support Structures’ Exhibit
"Support Structures," a joint exhibition of the work of Michelle Miracle and Donna Rooney, will be held at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall March 28-30.
Michelle Miracle, Donna Rooney Present ‘Support Structures’ Exhibit
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
March 21: VIA Luncheon ‘California’s Growing Insurance Crisis’
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, March 21, on the topic of "California's Growing Insurance Crisis."
March 21: VIA Luncheon ‘California’s Growing Insurance Crisis’
March 4: SUSD Governing Board to Hear Update from Behavior Council
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will hear a presentation from members of the Behavior Council about efforts to address student behaviors.
March 4: SUSD Governing Board to Hear Update from Behavior Council
March 6: CSUN’s Jazz Bands to Perform with Music Legend Ernie Watts
California State University, Northridge’s Jazz “A” and “B” Bands will be performing with saxophonist and jazz and R&B legend Ernie Watts Thursday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at CSUN’s Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts.
March 6: CSUN’s Jazz Bands to Perform with Music Legend Ernie Watts
SCV Sheriff’s Station OHV Grant Request Available for Public Review
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is preparing to submit the department's annual off-highway vehicle grant request.
SCV Sheriff’s Station OHV Grant Request Available for Public Review
SCV Chamber Announces 2025 Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the highly anticipated return of the 2025 Business Expo, set to take place on Thursday, June 26, from 4-8 p.m. at the Valencia Town Center.
SCV Chamber Announces 2025 Business Expo
April 1: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts ‘LEAP Laboratory-Night at the Museum’
JCI Santa Clarita will host "LEAP Laboratory: Night at the Museum," a cocktail fundraiser 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Tesoro Club House.
April 1: JCI Santa Clarita Hosts ‘LEAP Laboratory-Night at the Museum’
Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
With 3.2 seconds on the clock, Kendall Moore hit a 15-foot jumper to lift The Master's University Men's Basketball team to an 87-85 win over Embry-Riddle in the semifinals of the GSAC Men's Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon, March 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Moore’s Jumper Sends Mustangs to Title Game
TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown
The Master's University track and field squads had success during the first two days of the NAIA Indoor Track Championships in Gainesville, Fla. Feb. 27-March 1. Most notably, the women's 4x800m relay team took home the title with a time of 8:56, which was a facility record.
TMU Women’s Relay Takes Indoor Track Crown
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Celebrate Opening of Native Plant Nursery
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians hosted community members on Friday, Feb 28 in Pacoima to celebrate the opening of the Puhawvit Native Plant Nursery.
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Celebrate Opening of Native Plant Nursery
Ken Striplin | Stay Prepared, Ensure Safety
Recent wildfires in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and just north of us in Castaic, have been a stark reminder of the ever-present fire threat in Southern California. As we begin the new year, these devastating events highlight the importance of always being prepared.
Ken Striplin | Stay Prepared, Ensure Safety
March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 3 to Sunday, March 9.
March 3-9: Five Productions Filming in the SCV
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
SCVNews.com