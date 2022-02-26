header image

February 25
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
March 5: Rare and Luxury Cars Valued at $55M on Display
| Friday, Feb 25, 2022
The Wunderground, a rare and special Porsche display, inside the Valencia Porsche dealership.

Porsche Santa Clarita, in partnership with Cars & Jets, will host a Hypercars and Supercars-themed Cars & Coffee on Saturday March 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The first Cars & Coffee event of 2022 will offer car enthusiasts, families and local residents of all ages the chance to view rare and luxurious automobiles valued at $55 million, including Ford GTs, McLarens, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches.

Guests are also invited to experience “The Wunderground,” a display of rare and special Porsches, held inside the Valencia dealership.

The event is free and refreshments will be served.

Cars scheduled to appear, subject to change, include: 2017 Ford GT Competition, 2018 911 GT3, 2018 Ford GT, 2019 Ford GT Heritage, 2020 Ford GT, 2021 911 Targa Carrera S bright Green, 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, 2021 Ford GT, 2021 Ford GT Heritage (GULF), 2022 Ford GT Heritage, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari 458, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari F40, Ferrari LaFerrari, Green 918 Hybrid, Lamborghini Centenario, Lamborghini Countach, McLaren 765, McLaren Elva, McLaren Senna, Pagani Huayra or Zonda, Porsche 911 GT1, Porsche 959, Red 918 Hybrid and Silver Carrera GT.

The Wunderground in Santa Clarita brings together a significant collection of rare and special vehicles from across the United States to help tell the Porsche story in a spectacular display. Immerse yourself in Porsche history and learn how the Porsche family and their team of designers and engineers developed their iconic style from 1948 to today. The star-studded display will feature significant firsts and best from throughout the brand’s history, but also iconic favorites driven by Porsche personalities such as Steve McQueen and Paul Newman, alongside victorious racing vehicles that prove Porsche’s impressive competition successes.

Porsche Santa Clarita Cars & Coffee event, 23645 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information about Cars & Coffee, held the first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. visit Cars & Coffee.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 5: Rare and Luxury Cars Valued at $55M on Display
Porsche Santa Clarita, in partnership with Cars & Jets, will host a Hypercars and Supercars-themed Cars & Coffee on Saturday March 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
March 5: Rare and Luxury Cars Valued at $55M on Display
Saugus High Band and Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser
The 2022 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 for new uniforms for the band and color guard, a new tarp for the Color Guard for competition season and the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.
Saugus High Band and Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser
Friday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Santa Clarita Total to 432
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 68 additional deaths and 2,406 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Santa Clarita Total to 432
March 1: Camp Clarita Begins Registration for Summer Sessions
The city of Santa Clarita's Recreation and Community Services Division welcomes you to Camp Clarita, a popular summer day camp program held at locations throughout Santa Clarita.
March 1: Camp Clarita Begins Registration for Summer Sessions
March 4: ‘Zoom In’ Exhibit, Artists’ Reception at SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit, "Zoom In." The exhibit features art that portrays magnified views of real things including animals, insects, plants, people, etc. An artists’ reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March 4: ‘Zoom In’ Exhibit, Artists’ Reception at SCAA
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters: Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach, near Malibu Tower 3 Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
Cougars Softball Sweeps Second Doubleheader Over SBCC
College of the Canyons women's softball outscored visiting Santa Barbara City College 16-1 over a two-game set on Tuesday, extending its win streak to four consecutive games behind the arm of pitcher Allyson Melgar and a hot-hitting Cougar lineup.
Cougars Softball Sweeps Second Doubleheader Over SBCC
Randy Cude Promoted to Managing Director by Spectrum Commercial R.E.
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. has promoted Randy Cude to managing director of its Santa Clarita Valley office.
Randy Cude Promoted to Managing Director by Spectrum Commercial R.E.
March 5: Designing a Sustainable Landscape, Free Gardening Class
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a free virtual gardening class, Designing a Sustainable Landscape, on Saturday, March 5 at 9 a.m.
March 5: Designing a Sustainable Landscape, Free Gardening Class
Veteran Services Collaborative Offers Free Tax Service
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will provide 10 Santa Clarita Valley veterans free tax filing for their 2021 taxes. Registration for this service will begin Feb. 28.
Veteran Services Collaborative Offers Free Tax Service
SoCalGas Proposes Nation’s Largest Green Hydrogen Energy System
SoCalGas is proposing to develop what would be the nation's largest green hydrogen energy infrastructure system, the Angeles Link, to deliver clean, reliable energy to the Los Angeles region.
SoCalGas Proposes Nation’s Largest Green Hydrogen Energy System
Today in SCV History (Feb. 25)
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Spring Cinema Under the Stars event on Saturday, March 12, from 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Cinema Under the Stars Returns to Tejon Outlets
Feb. 26: Carousel Ranch Hosts Open House/Pancake Breakfast
Carousel Ranch will host an open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Feb. 26 to celebrate the end of this year's Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign.
Feb. 26: Carousel Ranch Hosts Open House/Pancake Breakfast
COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test
College of the Canyons received the second highest team score in the nation for the American Association of Two-Year Colleges Student Mathematics League Test, which is a two-round competition that tests the problem-solving skills of students against others across the nation.
COC Receives Second Highest Score in Nationwide Math Test
Wilk Introduces Legislation to Tackle Abuse of Secretive No-Bid Contracts
As part of his government accountability legislative package, California Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced Senate Bill 1367 which would prohibit a state agency from awarding a no-bid contract to a company that has made a charitable donation on behalf of the governor in the preceding 12 months.
Wilk Introduces Legislation to Tackle Abuse of Secretive No-Bid Contracts
CalArts Names Hilton Als the 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence
California Institute of the Arts has named Pulitzer Prize-winning critic and author Hilton Als as its 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence.
CalArts Names Hilton Als the 2022 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence
Public Feedback Encouraged for Inclusive West Creek Playground
Since the opening of the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park in 2020, the city of Santa Clarita has explored options to build a second location for families to explore and enjoy.
Public Feedback Encouraged for Inclusive West Creek Playground
L.A. County Consumer, Business Affairs Now Open for In-Person Appointments
Los Angeles County residents with consumer questions, seeking information on foreclosure prevention, immigrant services, landlord and tenant assistance, minimum wage and worker protections, mediation, real estate and small claims concerns the Los Angeles County Department of of Consumer and Business Affairs has now re-opened for in-person appointments.
L.A. County Consumer, Business Affairs Now Open for In-Person Appointments
Feds Once Again Restrict Water Deliveries to California Farmers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following two months of barren weather reports, California farmers received the most disappointing forecast yet Wednesday as the federal government warned many districts in the state’s agricultural heartland won’t get surface water deliveries in 2022.
Feds Once Again Restrict Water Deliveries to California Farmers
Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya
A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of "The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians" at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya
Bras for a Cause Proceeds Presented to Local Nonprofits
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the local City of Hope chapter recently received check donations from Soroptimist International of Valencia.
Bras for a Cause Proceeds Presented to Local Nonprofits
Feb. 27: ‘Legends & Lore Along California’s Highway 395’ Author at Rancho Camulos
Join "Legends & Lore Along California's Highway 395" author Brian Clune at the Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.
Feb. 27: ‘Legends & Lore Along California’s Highway 395’ Author at Rancho Camulos
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation
In celebration of International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted their newest Z Club’s installation for Canyon High School on Jan. 24.
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation
SCVNews.com
