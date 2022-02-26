March 5: Rare and Luxury Cars Valued at $55M on Display

Porsche Santa Clarita, in partnership with Cars & Jets, will host a Hypercars and Supercars-themed Cars & Coffee on Saturday March 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The first Cars & Coffee event of 2022 will offer car enthusiasts, families and local residents of all ages the chance to view rare and luxurious automobiles valued at $55 million, including Ford GTs, McLarens, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches.

Guests are also invited to experience “The Wunderground,” a display of rare and special Porsches, held inside the Valencia dealership.

The event is free and refreshments will be served.

Cars scheduled to appear, subject to change, include: 2017 Ford GT Competition, 2018 911 GT3, 2018 Ford GT, 2019 Ford GT Heritage, 2020 Ford GT, 2021 911 Targa Carrera S bright Green, 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, 2021 Ford GT, 2021 Ford GT Heritage (GULF), 2022 Ford GT Heritage, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari 458, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari F40, Ferrari LaFerrari, Green 918 Hybrid, Lamborghini Centenario, Lamborghini Countach, McLaren 765, McLaren Elva, McLaren Senna, Pagani Huayra or Zonda, Porsche 911 GT1, Porsche 959, Red 918 Hybrid and Silver Carrera GT.

The Wunderground in Santa Clarita brings together a significant collection of rare and special vehicles from across the United States to help tell the Porsche story in a spectacular display. Immerse yourself in Porsche history and learn how the Porsche family and their team of designers and engineers developed their iconic style from 1948 to today. The star-studded display will feature significant firsts and best from throughout the brand’s history, but also iconic favorites driven by Porsche personalities such as Steve McQueen and Paul Newman, alongside victorious racing vehicles that prove Porsche’s impressive competition successes.

Porsche Santa Clarita Cars & Coffee event, 23645 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information about Cars & Coffee, held the first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. visit Cars & Coffee.

