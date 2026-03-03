The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 to receive an overview on 2026 events planned by the city of Santa Clarita.

City of Santa Clarita Arts and Events staff will provide an overview of the planned 2026 event lineup which includes signature programs such as the Cowboy Festival, Concerts in the Park series, Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Light Up Main Street. These events will take place at Community Centers and various parks throughout the city.

The public meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Open Space Preservation District has significantly contributed to the over 13,000 acres of open space currently owned by the city of Santa Clarita. Open Space land contributes to the preservation of undeveloped land, protecting wildlife, ecosystems and providing for outdoor recreation opportunities for Santa Clarita residents.

View the full meeting agenda below:

