March 5: Saugus School District Asset Management Committee Meets

The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, March. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office, Bramlett Room, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is a presentation to the committee of example recommendations for alternatives

to surplus from California K-12 School District Asset Management Committees.

The Saugus District Asset Management Committee is working to determine options for the property of the closed Santa Clarita Elementary School.

The next scheduled meeting of the Asset Management Advisory Committee is Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office

To view the complete meeting agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=37518.

