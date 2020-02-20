March 6: All Schools Dance

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has partnered with Six Flags Magic Mountain for the past 36 years to host the annual “All Schools Dance.”

This year’s event will be on Friday, March 6, from 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park, and is open to all Santa Clarita Valley students, grades 8-12. The cost of admission is $10 per student (cash only) and entry will be through the main entrance. For safety, we ask that parents pick-up and drop-off their children in ‘Parking Lot 1.’

This event is open only to local Santa Clarita Valley students; Participants must show student ID for entry.

In addition to unlimited rides on the attractions X2, Revolution, Full Throttle and Goliath, there will be DJ music and a light show. Food will be available for an additional purchase.

The theme park will be closed to the general public on the night of the event and will only be open to students for the “All Schools Dance.”

The “All Schools Dance” is closely monitored and supervised by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers while students are inside the venue.

The yearly event is very popular with our local youth. It provides an opportunity for students from several different local schools to interact and have a fun-filled and safe night.