March 6-April 24: Purchase Tickets for Man, Woman of the Year Gala

Ticket sales for the highly anticipated Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year event are now open. Don’t miss out on this incredible May 2 evening celebrating exceptional individuals who make a difference in our community.

The purpose of the Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year organization (and yearly awards) is to highlight the remarkable and selfless work that volunteers accomplish in the Santa Clarita Valley, making our community the excellent place to live and do business that it is. In selecting one man and one woman to represent all other volunteers, the nonprofit or nonprofits that these two people have worked for are also supported by the organization financially and with highly valued publicity to chronicle the critical work being accomplished through their charitable activities. Be it a social service, a service organization, a health charity, whatever the work or cause, these nonprofits are at the heart of our wonderful community.

Join the fun on Friday, May 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to honor the accomplishments of the 2025 Man & Woman of the Year award recipients and be inspired by their dedication and commitment to creating positive change.

Purchase tickets at Tickets. Ticket sales close on April 24.

For more information visit https://www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org/about.

